Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly air conditioning ceiling fan

This 1 bedroom, 1 bath home is 14 minutes from downtown Kansas City and sits directly across from Chelsea Park. Features include washer/dryer hook ups, hardwood floors, ceiling fans and a basement for storage. Pets are welcome, window units are provided for A/C. Security deposit is $650, utilities are tenants responsibility, renters insurance is required.