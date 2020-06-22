2547 Cherry St

Amenities
Hospital Hill 2+2 Hardwood, Balcony, Deck, Jacuzzi - Property Id: 123571
2547 Cherry
2 Bed + 2 Bath
Central heating and cooling
Stainless steel appliances in kitchen.
Front loading Washer and Dryer in apartment
On-Site extra storage
Large back deck
Front Room -
Historic Mantle
New Windows
Overhead lights
Door to Balcony
Dining Room-
Overhead lights
Coat Closet
New Window
Bedroom 1-
New Window
Closet
Hardwood floors
Bathroom 1 -
Deep large tub
Modern sink
Exhaust fan
Kitchen -
Stove dishwasher and fridge
Front loading washer and dryer
Danish Cabinets
Bedroom 2-
Hardwood
Walk-in Closet
Door to back decks
Dramatic Brick wall
Bathroom 2-
Jacuzzi tub
Modern sink
Parking lot directly behind building
Close to UMKC Dental School, TMC, Children's Mercy Hospital.
Walking distance to Crown Center and First Fridays.
Many great restaurants and eateries nearby.
Property Id 123571
No Pets Allowed
