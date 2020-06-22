2547 Cherry St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Hospital Hill 2+2 Hardwood, Balcony, Deck, Jacuzzi - Property Id: 123571



2547 Cherry

2 Bed + 2 Bath

Central heating and cooling

Stainless steel appliances in kitchen.

Front loading Washer and Dryer in apartment

On-Site extra storage

Large back deck



Front Room -

Historic Mantle

New Windows

Overhead lights

Door to Balcony



Dining Room-

Overhead lights

Coat Closet

New Window



Bedroom 1-

New Window

Closet

Hardwood floors



Bathroom 1 -

Deep large tub

Modern sink

Exhaust fan



Kitchen -

Stove dishwasher and fridge

Front loading washer and dryer

Danish Cabinets



Bedroom 2-

Hardwood

Walk-in Closet

Door to back decks

Dramatic Brick wall



Bathroom 2-

Jacuzzi tub

Modern sink



Parking lot directly behind building



Close to UMKC Dental School, TMC, Children's Mercy Hospital.

Walking distance to Crown Center and First Fridays.

Many great restaurants and eateries nearby.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/123571p

Property Id 123571



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5096872)