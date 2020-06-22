All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated September 14 2019 at 11:36 AM

2547 Cherry St

2547 Cherry Street · No Longer Available
Location

2547 Cherry Street, Kansas City, MO 64108
Longfellow

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Hospital Hill 2+2 Hardwood, Balcony, Deck, Jacuzzi - Property Id: 123571

2547 Cherry
2 Bed + 2 Bath
Central heating and cooling
Stainless steel appliances in kitchen.
Front loading Washer and Dryer in apartment
On-Site extra storage
Large back deck

Front Room -
Historic Mantle
New Windows
Overhead lights
Door to Balcony

Dining Room-
Overhead lights
Coat Closet
New Window

Bedroom 1-
New Window
Closet
Hardwood floors

Bathroom 1 -
Deep large tub
Modern sink
Exhaust fan

Kitchen -
Stove dishwasher and fridge
Front loading washer and dryer
Danish Cabinets

Bedroom 2-
Hardwood
Walk-in Closet
Door to back decks
Dramatic Brick wall

Bathroom 2-
Jacuzzi tub
Modern sink

Parking lot directly behind building

Close to UMKC Dental School, TMC, Children's Mercy Hospital.
Walking distance to Crown Center and First Fridays.
Many great restaurants and eateries nearby.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/123571p
Property Id 123571

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5096872)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2547 Cherry St have any available units?
2547 Cherry St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2547 Cherry St have?
Some of 2547 Cherry St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2547 Cherry St currently offering any rent specials?
2547 Cherry St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2547 Cherry St pet-friendly?
No, 2547 Cherry St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 2547 Cherry St offer parking?
Yes, 2547 Cherry St offers parking.
Does 2547 Cherry St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2547 Cherry St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2547 Cherry St have a pool?
No, 2547 Cherry St does not have a pool.
Does 2547 Cherry St have accessible units?
No, 2547 Cherry St does not have accessible units.
Does 2547 Cherry St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2547 Cherry St has units with dishwashers.
