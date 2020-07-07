All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated October 15 2019 at 9:16 PM

2527 Tracy Avenue

2527 Tracy Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2527 Tracy Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64108
Beacon Hills

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
This 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home in Kansas City has lots to offer! Whole house has gorgeous wood floors. Kick back and relax in the living room next to the stunningly detailed fireplace. Dining room has plenty of room for your whole family! Lots of cabinet & counter space in this kitchen built for entertaining. Take the party outside with the large back yard! Upstairs features 3 bedrooms, all generously sized, one bedroom has double closets! Off Street parking. In newly redeveloped Beacon Hill and within walking distance of Hospital Hill, Crown Center, and Union Station.Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval. For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policyRental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualificationsTo apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com. Come see your new home today!Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,350, Available 9/20/19Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2527 Tracy Avenue have any available units?
2527 Tracy Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2527 Tracy Avenue have?
Some of 2527 Tracy Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2527 Tracy Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2527 Tracy Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2527 Tracy Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2527 Tracy Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2527 Tracy Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2527 Tracy Avenue offers parking.
Does 2527 Tracy Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2527 Tracy Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2527 Tracy Avenue have a pool?
No, 2527 Tracy Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2527 Tracy Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2527 Tracy Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2527 Tracy Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2527 Tracy Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

