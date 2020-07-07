2527 Tracy Avenue

Amenities

This 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home in Kansas City has lots to offer! Whole house has gorgeous wood floors. Kick back and relax in the living room next to the stunningly detailed fireplace. Dining room has plenty of room for your whole family! Lots of cabinet & counter space in this kitchen built for entertaining. Take the party outside with the large back yard! Upstairs features 3 bedrooms, all generously sized, one bedroom has double closets! Off Street parking. In newly redeveloped Beacon Hill and within walking distance of Hospital Hill, Crown Center, and Union Station.Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval. For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policyRental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualificationsTo apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com. Come see your new home today!Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,350, Available 9/20/19Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.