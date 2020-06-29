2121 E 81st Ter IV-035

Amenities

pet friendly

pet friendly

2121 E 81st Ter ~ Ask About Free Rent Specials! - This 1200 sq ft home was built in 1948 and has 4 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. New paint, flooring and much more.... must see to believe!



*NO Section 8.



$35 Application fee per adult. No evictions in 3 years. Must make 3.25x of the monthly rent. Verifiable income and rental history. Pets are okay with non refundable pet fee. Tenant is responsible for all utilities.



For the fastest response, please call 816.503.6219 Or email Celeste at kcleasing@csaproperty.com for more information.



