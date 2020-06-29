All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated February 27 2020 at 11:36 AM

2121 E 81st Ter IV-035

2121 East 81st Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

2121 East 81st Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64132
Marlborough Heights - Marlborough Pride

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2121 E 81st Ter ~ Ask About Free Rent Specials! - This 1200 sq ft home was built in 1948 and has 4 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. New paint, flooring and much more.... must see to believe!

*NO Section 8.

$35 Application fee per adult. No evictions in 3 years. Must make 3.25x of the monthly rent. Verifiable income and rental history. Pets are okay with non refundable pet fee. Tenant is responsible for all utilities.

For the fastest response, please call 816.503.6219 Or email Celeste at kcleasing@csaproperty.com for more information.

(RLNE5491788)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2121 E 81st Ter IV-035 have any available units?
2121 E 81st Ter IV-035 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 2121 E 81st Ter IV-035 currently offering any rent specials?
2121 E 81st Ter IV-035 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2121 E 81st Ter IV-035 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2121 E 81st Ter IV-035 is pet friendly.
Does 2121 E 81st Ter IV-035 offer parking?
No, 2121 E 81st Ter IV-035 does not offer parking.
Does 2121 E 81st Ter IV-035 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2121 E 81st Ter IV-035 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2121 E 81st Ter IV-035 have a pool?
No, 2121 E 81st Ter IV-035 does not have a pool.
Does 2121 E 81st Ter IV-035 have accessible units?
No, 2121 E 81st Ter IV-035 does not have accessible units.
Does 2121 E 81st Ter IV-035 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2121 E 81st Ter IV-035 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2121 E 81st Ter IV-035 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2121 E 81st Ter IV-035 does not have units with air conditioning.

