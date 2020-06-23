All apartments in Kansas City
1816 Broadway Unit B
Last updated April 7 2019 at 10:44 AM

1816 Broadway Unit B

1816 Broadway Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

1816 Broadway Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64108
Westside North

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Crossroads 2nd Floor unit available with Awesome location - This True Crossroads Tri-plex 2nd floor unit has 1 bedroom and 1 full bath. The kitchen includes new Tile flooring and the following appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher with Washer and Dryer in Unit. There is a gas furnace and electric central air. There is a very large living room and separate formal hardwood floor dining room. Water and lawn care is provided by the landlord. Off street parking available behind Home. Pets are welcome with additional pet rent and pet deposit.

See our Website: www.kansascityrentahome.com

Call David for Showing 913-484-4555
Rent is $1250.00 per Month

(RLNE4379898)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

