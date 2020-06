Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Charming updated bungalow nestled in Northeast. Tons of New! Fresh interior & exterior paint, new roof, new carpet, new waterproof Shaw laminate flooring in kitchen and sunroom. Updated bath. Maintenance free exterior siding and several newer thermal windows. Outdoor living includes a large front sitting porch, nice sunroom in back of house, fenced yard in back. Non conforming bedroom in basement and workshop are