13513 Oak Street

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This splendid home has 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom is located in Kansas City this home is close to 135th and Holmes. Spacious living room leads right into kitchen. Kitchen features stunning cabinet, counter tops, and tile back splash. Bathroom also has tiled tub surround. One bedroom includes wonderful built in cabinets which are great for storage. Large back yard with patio, great for entertainment. Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.



Rental Terms: Rent: $995, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $995, Available 8/31/18



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.