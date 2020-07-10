All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13513 Oak Street

13513 Oak Street · No Longer Available
Location

13513 Oak Street, Kansas City, MO 64145
Martin City

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This splendid home has 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom is located in Kansas City this home is close to 135th and Holmes. Spacious living room leads right into kitchen. Kitchen features stunning cabinet, counter tops, and tile back splash. Bathroom also has tiled tub surround. One bedroom includes wonderful built in cabinets which are great for storage. Large back yard with patio, great for entertainment. Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.

Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.
For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy

Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications

To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com. Come see your new home today!

Rental Terms: Rent: $995, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $995, Available 8/31/18

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13513 Oak Street have any available units?
13513 Oak Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 13513 Oak Street currently offering any rent specials?
13513 Oak Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13513 Oak Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 13513 Oak Street is pet friendly.
Does 13513 Oak Street offer parking?
No, 13513 Oak Street does not offer parking.
Does 13513 Oak Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13513 Oak Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13513 Oak Street have a pool?
No, 13513 Oak Street does not have a pool.
Does 13513 Oak Street have accessible units?
No, 13513 Oak Street does not have accessible units.
Does 13513 Oak Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 13513 Oak Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13513 Oak Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 13513 Oak Street does not have units with air conditioning.

