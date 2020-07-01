1225 Union Avenue - 503

All apartments in Kansas City
Location

1225 Union Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64101
Central Industrial District

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
elevator
on-site laundry
internet access
Superior living in the West Bottoms!
Special!!!!!! $500 deposit and 1 month free on a 13 month lease!
This unit is located on the 5th (top) floor of the NEW Murdock Lofts!

Top floor units have beautiful spiral staircase that leads to your very own roof top deck!!!!!!!

Stunning arched windows! The burst of natural light highlights all the beauty of this loft ~Open floor plan ~ Exposed brick ~ Original wood beams ~

The building features a great location in the West Bottoms near The Ship, & close walking distance to great shopping at local antique shops. Easy highway access, 5-10 minute Uber ride to downtown, River Market and Power & Light.

Each unit is individually unique depending on which unit you choose! All with original wood beams, exposed brick, various combinations of hardwood and concrete flooring throughout!

All units have new windows throughout, new venting and HVAC systems!

Custom espresso cabinets ~ white, quartz counters ~ deep kitchen sink ~ all new finishes, fixtures and stainless steel appliances.

Large walk-in closet, full-sized high-efficiency washer/dryer combo in unit.
Walk-in grey tiled shower with rain showerhead.
Modern vanities and LED backlit bathroom mirrors.

The building features secure access, handicap ramp and elevator!

Tenants pay electricity only. Spectrum wifi ready.

Pets welcome!
Cats $250 non-refundable, $15/pet/month on pet rent. Dogs $500 pet deposit and $250 non-refundable and $15-$30/pet/month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

