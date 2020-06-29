All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 1158 East 75th Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
1158 East 75th Terrace
Last updated October 15 2019 at 3:55 PM

1158 East 75th Terrace

1158 East 75th Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1158 East 75th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64131
East Meyer 6

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
***MOVE-IN SPECIAL*** 1/2 Off First Months Rent! This 3 bed 1 bath is located close to restaurants, shops and more!Modern style finishes.Matching stainless steel appliances.This home also offers central heat and air, as well as a great yard for your large dogs. Make sure to add this to your list of must-see properties today!*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed**This home does not accept voucher assistance programs*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1158 East 75th Terrace have any available units?
1158 East 75th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1158 East 75th Terrace have?
Some of 1158 East 75th Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1158 East 75th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
1158 East 75th Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1158 East 75th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 1158 East 75th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 1158 East 75th Terrace offer parking?
No, 1158 East 75th Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 1158 East 75th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1158 East 75th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1158 East 75th Terrace have a pool?
No, 1158 East 75th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 1158 East 75th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 1158 East 75th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 1158 East 75th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 1158 East 75th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Find a Sublet
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arabell - 3740 Warwick
3740 Warwick Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111
Gatehouse
11803 Holiday Dr
Kansas City, MO 64134
Cambria
333 W 46th Ter
Kansas City, MO 64112
Altitude 970
6301 N. Klamm Rd
Kansas City, MO 64151
The Kings
11330 Colorado Ave
Kansas City, MO 64137
Willow Creek Apartments
201 W 99th Ter
Kansas City, MO 64114
Arterra KC
2100 Wyandotte Street
Kansas City, MO 64108
The Oaks at Prairie View
8031 NW Milrey Dr
Kansas City, MO 64152

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary