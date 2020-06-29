1158 East 75th Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

***MOVE-IN SPECIAL*** 1/2 Off First Months Rent! This 3 bed 1 bath is located close to restaurants, shops and more!Modern style finishes.Matching stainless steel appliances.This home also offers central heat and air, as well as a great yard for your large dogs. Make sure to add this to your list of must-see properties today!*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed**This home does not accept voucher assistance programs*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.