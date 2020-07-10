All apartments in Kansas City
11416 Sycamore Terrace
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

11416 Sycamore Terrace

11416 Sycamore Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

11416 Sycamore Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64134
Ruskin Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6a7ee3f032 ---- This charming house is full of character, it's a must see! It has beautiful hardwood and tile floors throughout.

The front door opens to a living room that offers ample space as well as plenty of natural light from the large windows.

The kitchen offers an abundance of cabinets and great countertop space.

All bedrooms offer good space, plenty of natural light, closets and a full bathroom for everyone's comfort.

You will love the big backyard with mature landscaping, it's the perfect place to entertain. The attached garage is perfect for two vehicles or extra storage space.

Don&rsquo;t miss out on this great opportunity! Call us today at (816) 565-4475 to schedule a showing or apply online at www.kansas-citypropertymanagement.com

Kansas City Property Management

**The required security deposit/move-in fee of $1200.00 breaks down as follows:
Non-refundable administrative fee of $100.00
Holding fee of $1100.00
Upon Move in, the holding fee breaks down as:
Non-Refundable Fee $350.00
Refundable Security Deposit $750.00
Any damage outside of normal wear and tear will be deducted from this amount

**Pets: An additional refundable deposit of $300.00 will be charged per pet along with a non-refundable $50.00 pet documentation fee will be charged per pet. We do not charge additional deposits or fees for documented service/companion animals.

Tenants will be charged $10 per month, in addition to rent, for furnace filter delivery service.
This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Renter is to verify all information (photos similar).
The available date for property is an estimate only, Home River cannot guarantee the date available for move in until the home has been vacated and prepared for a new renter. Security Deposit: 1200 Parking: 2 Car Garage Lease Length: 12 month Subdivision: N/A Nearest Cross Street: Longview Rd/Sycamore terrace Square Footage: 1176 Date Property Available for Viewing: 2019/9/30 House Number: 11416 Bathroom: 2 Bedrooms: 4 Pets: Size limited(additional deposit may be required) Utilities Included: none Price Specials: none Balcony Deck Or Patio Disposal Dogs Ok Up To 25lbs Filter Easy Program Granite Countertop Hardwood Floor Laundry Area Inside Storage Space Washer/Dryer Not Included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11416 Sycamore Terrace have any available units?
11416 Sycamore Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 11416 Sycamore Terrace have?
Some of 11416 Sycamore Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11416 Sycamore Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
11416 Sycamore Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11416 Sycamore Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 11416 Sycamore Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 11416 Sycamore Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 11416 Sycamore Terrace offers parking.
Does 11416 Sycamore Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11416 Sycamore Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11416 Sycamore Terrace have a pool?
No, 11416 Sycamore Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 11416 Sycamore Terrace have accessible units?
No, 11416 Sycamore Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 11416 Sycamore Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 11416 Sycamore Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.

