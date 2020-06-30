All apartments in Kansas City
11414 Richmond Avenue

11414 Richmond Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11414 Richmond Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64134
Ruskin Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11414 Richmond Avenue have any available units?
11414 Richmond Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 11414 Richmond Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11414 Richmond Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11414 Richmond Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 11414 Richmond Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 11414 Richmond Avenue offer parking?
No, 11414 Richmond Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 11414 Richmond Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11414 Richmond Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11414 Richmond Avenue have a pool?
No, 11414 Richmond Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 11414 Richmond Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11414 Richmond Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11414 Richmond Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 11414 Richmond Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11414 Richmond Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 11414 Richmond Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

