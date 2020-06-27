All apartments in Kansas City
11410 Oak
Last updated October 11 2019 at 9:44 AM

11410 Oak

11410 Oak Street · No Longer Available
Location

11410 Oak Street, Kansas City, MO 64114
Red Ridge South

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Red Bridge 3 bedroom with finished basement and tons of space - This Red Bridge Duplex has offers 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths home ready to move in. Home offers a large layout with extra sun-room off the back. Walk downstairs to a basement with a bar and open layout great for entertaining. Home offers plenty of storage in a large room off the basement as well as a garage. Pets Welcome with Deposit and Pet Rent. Sorry no vouchers.

See our Website: www.kansascityrentahome.com

Call Spencer for Showing 913-484-4879
Rent $1395.00 per Month

(RLNE1874804)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11410 Oak have any available units?
11410 Oak doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 11410 Oak currently offering any rent specials?
11410 Oak is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11410 Oak pet-friendly?
Yes, 11410 Oak is pet friendly.
Does 11410 Oak offer parking?
Yes, 11410 Oak offers parking.
Does 11410 Oak have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11410 Oak does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11410 Oak have a pool?
No, 11410 Oak does not have a pool.
Does 11410 Oak have accessible units?
No, 11410 Oak does not have accessible units.
Does 11410 Oak have units with dishwashers?
No, 11410 Oak does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11410 Oak have units with air conditioning?
No, 11410 Oak does not have units with air conditioning.
