Amenities

pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Red Bridge 3 bedroom with finished basement and tons of space - This Red Bridge Duplex has offers 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths home ready to move in. Home offers a large layout with extra sun-room off the back. Walk downstairs to a basement with a bar and open layout great for entertaining. Home offers plenty of storage in a large room off the basement as well as a garage. Pets Welcome with Deposit and Pet Rent. Sorry no vouchers.



See our Website: www.kansascityrentahome.com



Call Spencer for Showing 913-484-4879

Rent $1395.00 per Month



(RLNE1874804)