Kansas City, MO
11403 Sycamore Ter
Last updated April 28 2020 at 8:55 AM

11403 Sycamore Ter

11403 Sycamore Terrace · (913) 839-2953
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11403 Sycamore Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64134
Ruskin Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 11403 Sycamore Ter · Avail. now

$825

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1050 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful South KCMO Home-Available NOW!! - Schedule a self guided tour here:
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1527504?source=marketing
Visit Ad Astra Realty's website to schedule a tour. Thank you for your interest in our rental home. Please use the scheduling link to request an appointment time. We only allow scheduling through the scheduling app, you need not speak with an agent to schedule an appointment. We DO NOT recommend applying for a home before you have toured it, application fees are NON-REFUNDABLE and applications are not processed until you have toured the home. Visit www.adastrarealty.com

Clean 3 bedroom 1 bathroom house in the Ruskin Heights, Kansas City, MO. Brand new carpet and paint throughout. Beautifully re-tiled bathroom. Updated throughout with modern light fixtures. Fully fenced back yard with large wooden deck. Good sized eat-in kitchen all appliances included. 1 car garage with opener. Laundry in in the garage. No basement.

We never encourage anyone to apply for a home before seeing the inside of any property, as the $35 application fee is non-refundable. Without first touring the home, you truly will not know if it is going to work for you. Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. Visit www.adastrarealty.com for the most up to date information, application requirements and process. 12 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement (if applicable). Pets allowed with additional non refundable fee of $300 plus base pet rent $30/mo rent increase for the first pet and an additional $15 for each additional pet. All pets are screened and accepted on a case by case basis, some breed restrictions apply and pet rent may vary depending on the size of your animal. Application fee is $35 per a person and is non-refundable. We do require a credit and background check for every occupant over the age of 18. Applying for a property and paying a $35 non-refundable application fee before viewing it, is completely at your discretion. We do not have any owners that accept housing vouchers at this time. Visit the website for more information and to schedule an appointment!

(RLNE4764357)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11403 Sycamore Ter have any available units?
11403 Sycamore Ter has a unit available for $825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 11403 Sycamore Ter have?
Some of 11403 Sycamore Ter's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11403 Sycamore Ter currently offering any rent specials?
11403 Sycamore Ter isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11403 Sycamore Ter pet-friendly?
Yes, 11403 Sycamore Ter is pet friendly.
Does 11403 Sycamore Ter offer parking?
Yes, 11403 Sycamore Ter does offer parking.
Does 11403 Sycamore Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11403 Sycamore Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11403 Sycamore Ter have a pool?
No, 11403 Sycamore Ter does not have a pool.
Does 11403 Sycamore Ter have accessible units?
No, 11403 Sycamore Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 11403 Sycamore Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 11403 Sycamore Ter does not have units with dishwashers.
