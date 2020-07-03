1128 West 41st Terrace

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great ground floor unit to this top/bottom duplex, within walking distance to KU med! Enjoy your front covered balcony during this great fall weather, with a cup of coffee! Walk into the open living room with hardwood floors, cosmetic fireplace. Flow right into the spacious dining, island, and galley style kitchen. All kitchen appliances provided!



Don't miss the old world charm of the built in linen closet, glass knobs, and claw foot tub!



2 bedroom AND 2 FULL bath.



Back shared deck and side greenspace, for private gathering and BBQ as well.



W/D hookups in shared basement.

Contact us to schedule a showing.