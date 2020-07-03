All apartments in Kansas City
1128 West 41st Terrace

1128 West 41st Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

1128 West 41st Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64111
Volker

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great ground floor unit to this top/bottom duplex, within walking distance to KU med! Enjoy your front covered balcony during this great fall weather, with a cup of coffee! Walk into the open living room with hardwood floors, cosmetic fireplace. Flow right into the spacious dining, island, and galley style kitchen. All kitchen appliances provided!

Don't miss the old world charm of the built in linen closet, glass knobs, and claw foot tub!

2 bedroom AND 2 FULL bath.

Back shared deck and side greenspace, for private gathering and BBQ as well.

W/D hookups in shared basement.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1128 West 41st Terrace have any available units?
1128 West 41st Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1128 West 41st Terrace have?
Some of 1128 West 41st Terrace's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1128 West 41st Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
1128 West 41st Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1128 West 41st Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 1128 West 41st Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 1128 West 41st Terrace offer parking?
No, 1128 West 41st Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 1128 West 41st Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1128 West 41st Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1128 West 41st Terrace have a pool?
No, 1128 West 41st Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 1128 West 41st Terrace have accessible units?
No, 1128 West 41st Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 1128 West 41st Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 1128 West 41st Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.

How much should you be paying for rent?

