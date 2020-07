Amenities

w/d hookup garage recently renovated range refrigerator

Unit Amenities range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Updated 3 bed 1 bath ranch style home located in Kansas City Missouri. Appliances include Stove and fridge. Washer and dryer hook ups located in the 1 car garage. Contact us today for more info! Please be sure to provide your name, phone number and email when requesting information for this property.