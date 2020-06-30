11108 Norby Rd.

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cute 3 Bed 1 Bath Home - ****MOVE-IN SPECIAL*** 1/2 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT!



Don't miss out on this cute 3 bed 1 bath house.



This gorgeous house is now open for showings. It features beautiful new hardwood flooring, and a newly refurbished kitchen and bath. This house is located in southern Kansas City right off of highway 49. It is also close to plenty of restaurants and shopping.



Move-in Costs:

* Application Qualifications& Pet fees (see websitehttps://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)

* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)

* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)



*This house does not accept section 8 or HUD vouchers*

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*



(RLNE5240345)