1110 W 45th St - 1
Last updated February 25 2020 at 4:46 AM

1110 W 45th St - 1

1110 West 45th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1110 West 45th Street, Kansas City, MO 64111
West Plaza

Amenities

google fiber
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
cats allowed
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
google fiber
internet access
Don't miss out on a great rate in the West Plaza!
SPECIAL! ONE MONTH FREE WITH 13 MONTH LEASE IF YOU MOVE IN BY FEB 29!!!
Walk to Plaza or take a 5 minute Uber ride to Westport!
2bd/1bth in this Vintage Building.
Gorgeous hardwoods throughout with a more open concept than some!
Large, arched doorway between your living and dining space for great character!
Bar cutout to open up the kitchen. Stove and fridge provided.
Updated bathroom.
Storage space provided!!
Wired to Google Fiber.
Secured bldg and large front porch!
Easy street parking.
On-site coin laundry.
Cats only, please, with deposit ($150 non refundable deposit).
Call/text for showings!
1 year lease. Tenants pay gas and electric.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1110 W 45th St - 1 have any available units?
1110 W 45th St - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1110 W 45th St - 1 have?
Some of 1110 W 45th St - 1's amenities include google fiber, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1110 W 45th St - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1110 W 45th St - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1110 W 45th St - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1110 W 45th St - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 1110 W 45th St - 1 offer parking?
No, 1110 W 45th St - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 1110 W 45th St - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1110 W 45th St - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1110 W 45th St - 1 have a pool?
No, 1110 W 45th St - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1110 W 45th St - 1 have accessible units?
No, 1110 W 45th St - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1110 W 45th St - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1110 W 45th St - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
