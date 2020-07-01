111 W 84th Terrace

Amenities

Single Family Home in Waldo close to Trolley Trail and Shopping - This Waldo Home offers 3 Bedrooms and 2 Full Baths. The Home has Large Living room with a Huge Family room that looks on to a all glass 4 season enclosed Patio. The House has a mix of Carpeting and Hardwood floors. The Kitchen includes: Refrigerator, Stove, Garbage Disposal, built in Microwave and Dishwasher and also includes a Washer and Dryer in unfinished Basement. The home has a Gas Furnace and Central Air Conditioning. There is plenty off street parking with a Private Driveway and one Car attached Garage. The backyard is Fenced with Large Deck. This home is a 1 Block from Waldo Trolley Trail and Shopping. Pets are accepted with an additional deposit and Pet rent.



Call Spencer for Showing 913-484-4879

Rent is $1,495.00 per Month



