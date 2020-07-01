All apartments in Kansas City
111 W 84th Terrace

111 West 84th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

111 West 84th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64114
Waldo

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Single Family Home in Waldo close to Trolley Trail and Shopping - This Waldo Home offers 3 Bedrooms and 2 Full Baths. The Home has Large Living room with a Huge Family room that looks on to a all glass 4 season enclosed Patio. The House has a mix of Carpeting and Hardwood floors. The Kitchen includes: Refrigerator, Stove, Garbage Disposal, built in Microwave and Dishwasher and also includes a Washer and Dryer in unfinished Basement. The home has a Gas Furnace and Central Air Conditioning. There is plenty off street parking with a Private Driveway and one Car attached Garage. The backyard is Fenced with Large Deck. This home is a 1 Block from Waldo Trolley Trail and Shopping. Pets are accepted with an additional deposit and Pet rent.

See our Website: www.kansascityrentahome.com

Call Spencer for Showing 913-484-4879
Rent is $1,495.00 per Month

(RLNE5557238)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111 W 84th Terrace have any available units?
111 W 84th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 111 W 84th Terrace have?
Some of 111 W 84th Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 111 W 84th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
111 W 84th Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 W 84th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 111 W 84th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 111 W 84th Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 111 W 84th Terrace offers parking.
Does 111 W 84th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 111 W 84th Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 W 84th Terrace have a pool?
No, 111 W 84th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 111 W 84th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 111 W 84th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 111 W 84th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 111 W 84th Terrace has units with dishwashers.

