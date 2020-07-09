All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11020 North Jefferson Street

11020 North Jefferson Street · No Longer Available
Location

11020 North Jefferson Street, Kansas City, MO 64155

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
game room
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Kitchen has eat in area, formal dining, and bar/peninsula! Kitchen is open concept to living room and walks out to back porch. Master walks out to back porch also, master bath has shower with separate bath and has double sink, private toilet, and large walk-in closet. All bedrooms upstairs are large with walk-in closets. Loft area good for play area, office, or game room! Finished basement with finished full bath.

Available Now!!

Don't miss out on this home! Call our leasing dept for more info or to schedule a showing!
Paula: 913-777-8901
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11020 North Jefferson Street have any available units?
11020 North Jefferson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 11020 North Jefferson Street have?
Some of 11020 North Jefferson Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11020 North Jefferson Street currently offering any rent specials?
11020 North Jefferson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11020 North Jefferson Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 11020 North Jefferson Street is pet friendly.
Does 11020 North Jefferson Street offer parking?
No, 11020 North Jefferson Street does not offer parking.
Does 11020 North Jefferson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11020 North Jefferson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11020 North Jefferson Street have a pool?
No, 11020 North Jefferson Street does not have a pool.
Does 11020 North Jefferson Street have accessible units?
No, 11020 North Jefferson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11020 North Jefferson Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 11020 North Jefferson Street does not have units with dishwashers.

