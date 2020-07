Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly parking recently renovated internet access carpet

Beautifully remodeled 3 bed/1 bath with a large backyard, new carpet and paint, SS appliances, W/D hookups, and plenty of parking.



Requirements: * No evictions within the last 10 years * Earn at least 3X rent * 12 month lease * Renters insurance is required * No felonies * Tenant pays all utilities *Monthly pet rent is additional



Tenant responsible for utilities and internet.