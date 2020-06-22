All apartments in Kansas City
11008 East 50th Terrace
11008 East 50th Terrace

11008 East 50th Terrace · No Longer Available
Kansas City
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Location

11008 East 50th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64133
Sterling Gardens

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Fall in LOVE with NO Application fees - use promocode DREAMHOME to apply today! This home is updated with granite counter tops and black appliances. The kitchen also has a built-in pantry. There are two living areas, with an informal living area towards the front and a large bonus living area towards the back of the home. The back bonus space also has a beautiful wood burning fireplace and immediate access to the large side patio. The home has hardwood flooring throughout, and has new 6ft wooden fence as well as a 6ft chain link along the backyard. The home also has a one car garage. This charming little home will not be available for long! Apply today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11008 East 50th Terrace have any available units?
11008 East 50th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 11008 East 50th Terrace have?
Some of 11008 East 50th Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11008 East 50th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
11008 East 50th Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11008 East 50th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 11008 East 50th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 11008 East 50th Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 11008 East 50th Terrace does offer parking.
Does 11008 East 50th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11008 East 50th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11008 East 50th Terrace have a pool?
No, 11008 East 50th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 11008 East 50th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 11008 East 50th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 11008 East 50th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 11008 East 50th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
