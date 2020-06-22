11008 East 50th Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Fall in LOVE with NO Application fees - use promocode DREAMHOME to apply today! This home is updated with granite counter tops and black appliances. The kitchen also has a built-in pantry. There are two living areas, with an informal living area towards the front and a large bonus living area towards the back of the home. The back bonus space also has a beautiful wood burning fireplace and immediate access to the large side patio. The home has hardwood flooring throughout, and has new 6ft wooden fence as well as a 6ft chain link along the backyard. The home also has a one car garage. This charming little home will not be available for long! Apply today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.