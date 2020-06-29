108 West Armour Blvd

Amenities

I need to sublet my 2 bedroom, 1 bath 2nd floor apartment until October 2020!



Details: Hardwoods, Stainless Steel Appliances, W/D in Unit, 2 Balconies, Off-Street Parking, Pet Friendly, Nest Thermostat, Google Fiber, Walking Distance to Westport and anywhere else in Midtown!



Im on the 2nd floor, 3rd Colonnade building in (smaller ones), and I have the upstairs balcony overlooking Armour Blvd. Super modern, big, and inexpensive for so much space and city living! Check out some photos here: https://www.macapartments.com//100-118-W-Armour-Blvd-108-2



Im available to show you the place if you like and explain the process. You would be taking over the remainder of my lease and must submit an application with property management. Youd also have the chance to renew/up your lease come October 2020. Apartment can be available asap if needed! Looking forward to talking! Happy to answer any questions you have, and the move in date is fairly flexible! Thanks!