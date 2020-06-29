All apartments in Kansas City
108 West Armour Blvd

108 West Armour Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

108 West Armour Boulevard, Kansas City, MO 64111
Broadway Gillham

Amenities

google fiber
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
google fiber
I need to sublet my 2 bedroom, 1 bath 2nd floor apartment until October 2020!

Details: Hardwoods, Stainless Steel Appliances, W/D in Unit, 2 Balconies, Off-Street Parking, Pet Friendly, Nest Thermostat, Google Fiber, Walking Distance to Westport and anywhere else in Midtown!

Im on the 2nd floor, 3rd Colonnade building in (smaller ones), and I have the upstairs balcony overlooking Armour Blvd. Super modern, big, and inexpensive for so much space and city living! Check out some photos here: https://www.macapartments.com//100-118-W-Armour-Blvd-108-2

Im available to show you the place if you like and explain the process. You would be taking over the remainder of my lease and must submit an application with property management. Youd also have the chance to renew/up your lease come October 2020. Apartment can be available asap if needed! Looking forward to talking! Happy to answer any questions you have, and the move in date is fairly flexible! Thanks!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

