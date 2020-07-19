All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10720 Cambridge

10720 Cambridge Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10720 Cambridge Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64134
Stratford Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a6f2f790f1 ----
Nice and spacious 3 bedroom 1 bath home. Features eat-in kitchen with refrigerator, stove and countertop microwave, hardwood floors throughout, spacious living room , unfinished basement with washer/dryer provided. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour!

1 Bath
1 Car Garage
3 Bedroom
Central Air
Miniblinds
Stove
Unfinished Basement
Washer/Dryer Provided

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10720 Cambridge have any available units?
10720 Cambridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 10720 Cambridge have?
Some of 10720 Cambridge's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10720 Cambridge currently offering any rent specials?
10720 Cambridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10720 Cambridge pet-friendly?
No, 10720 Cambridge is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 10720 Cambridge offer parking?
Yes, 10720 Cambridge offers parking.
Does 10720 Cambridge have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10720 Cambridge offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10720 Cambridge have a pool?
No, 10720 Cambridge does not have a pool.
Does 10720 Cambridge have accessible units?
No, 10720 Cambridge does not have accessible units.
Does 10720 Cambridge have units with dishwashers?
No, 10720 Cambridge does not have units with dishwashers.
