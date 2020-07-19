10720 Cambridge

Amenities
Nice and spacious 3 bedroom 1 bath home. Features eat-in kitchen with refrigerator, stove and countertop microwave, hardwood floors throughout, spacious living room , unfinished basement with washer/dryer provided. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour!
1 Bath
1 Car Garage
3 Bedroom
Central Air
Miniblinds
Stove
Unfinished Basement
Washer/Dryer Provided