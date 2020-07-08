All apartments in Kansas City
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
10701 Ewing Dr
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

10701 Ewing Dr

10701 Ewing Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10701 Ewing Drive, Kansas City, MO 64134
Stratford Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/59665ae0a1 ---- SPECIAL - $200 OFF 1ST FULL MONTH! Completely Renovated 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home. Features fully equipped eat-in kitchen, large living room, washer/dryer hookps and 1 car garage. All new flooring and paint throughout! All new cabinets and vanities! It has a nice corner lot; with large front and back yards! Pet Deposit $400 - $200 refundable and $200 non-refundable. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community&rsquo;s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW&trade;) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 1 1/2 Bath 1 Car Garage 3 Bedroom

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10701 Ewing Dr have any available units?
10701 Ewing Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 10701 Ewing Dr have?
Some of 10701 Ewing Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10701 Ewing Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10701 Ewing Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10701 Ewing Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 10701 Ewing Dr is pet friendly.
Does 10701 Ewing Dr offer parking?
Yes, 10701 Ewing Dr offers parking.
Does 10701 Ewing Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10701 Ewing Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10701 Ewing Dr have a pool?
No, 10701 Ewing Dr does not have a pool.
Does 10701 Ewing Dr have accessible units?
No, 10701 Ewing Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10701 Ewing Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 10701 Ewing Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

