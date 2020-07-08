10701 Ewing Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/59665ae0a1 ---- SPECIAL - $200 OFF 1ST FULL MONTH! Completely Renovated 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home. Features fully equipped eat-in kitchen, large living room, washer/dryer hookps and 1 car garage. All new flooring and paint throughout! All new cabinets and vanities! It has a nice corner lot; with large front and back yards! Pet Deposit $400 - $200 refundable and $200 non-refundable. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community’s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW™) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 1 1/2 Bath 1 Car Garage 3 Bedroom