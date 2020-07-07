All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 10636 N Grand.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
10636 N Grand
Last updated January 5 2020 at 8:04 AM

10636 N Grand

10636 North Grand Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Meadowbrook Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10636 North Grand Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64155
Meadowbrook Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Home in Staley School District for Rent! - This beautiful home is now available in the Staley School District has 3 wonderful bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Two living spaces for your growing family. HUGE fenced in backyard to enjoy the fall evenings. Call for a showing today!

Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3x rental amount, and good rental/credit history. Decisions are made by the owner of the property.

We require renter's insurance and a two year lease.

At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management. Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent. For more information, or to apply for this home, please visit our website at www.rentkc.net

(RLNE1858296)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10636 N Grand have any available units?
10636 N Grand doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 10636 N Grand have?
Some of 10636 N Grand's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10636 N Grand currently offering any rent specials?
10636 N Grand is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10636 N Grand pet-friendly?
Yes, 10636 N Grand is pet friendly.
Does 10636 N Grand offer parking?
Yes, 10636 N Grand offers parking.
Does 10636 N Grand have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10636 N Grand does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10636 N Grand have a pool?
No, 10636 N Grand does not have a pool.
Does 10636 N Grand have accessible units?
No, 10636 N Grand does not have accessible units.
Does 10636 N Grand have units with dishwashers?
No, 10636 N Grand does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Landing at Briarcliff
1601 NW 38th St
Kansas City, MO 64116
Fountainhead
9821 Wornall Rd
Kansas City, MO 64114
51 Main
5050 Main St
Kansas City, MO 64112
Gallerie
2705 Mcgee Trafficway
Kansas City, MO 64108
Del Monte
200 W Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
3408 Gillham
3408 Gillham Rd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Park Central
300 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Steeplechase Apartments
311 NW 96th St
Kansas City, MO 64155

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary