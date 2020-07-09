All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated July 11 2019

10633 Bales Ave

10633 Bales Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10633 Bales Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64137
St. Catherine's Gardens

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/30f37aa046 ---- Huge Updated 4 bedroom 2 bath home. Features fully equipped eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, large living room with hardwood floors, additional extra large family room, spacious bedrooms, totally updated master bath and hall bath, bonus room that could be used as another bedroom or den, partially finished lower level that would be a great rec room plus unfinished area with built in storage shelves and work bench. Plus nice back deck and fenced yard. So much space in this beautifully updated home. Pet deposit $400 - $200 Non-refundable and $200 refundable.Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 2 Bath 2 Car Garage 4 Bedroom Bonus Room Carpet Central Air Deck/Patio Finished Basement Miniblinds Pets Upon Approval Stove Vinyl Flooring Washer/Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10633 Bales Ave have any available units?
10633 Bales Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 10633 Bales Ave have?
Some of 10633 Bales Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10633 Bales Ave currently offering any rent specials?
10633 Bales Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10633 Bales Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 10633 Bales Ave is pet friendly.
Does 10633 Bales Ave offer parking?
Yes, 10633 Bales Ave offers parking.
Does 10633 Bales Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10633 Bales Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10633 Bales Ave have a pool?
No, 10633 Bales Ave does not have a pool.
Does 10633 Bales Ave have accessible units?
No, 10633 Bales Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 10633 Bales Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 10633 Bales Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

