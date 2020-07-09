10633 Bales Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/30f37aa046 ---- Huge Updated 4 bedroom 2 bath home. Features fully equipped eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, large living room with hardwood floors, additional extra large family room, spacious bedrooms, totally updated master bath and hall bath, bonus room that could be used as another bedroom or den, partially finished lower level that would be a great rec room plus unfinished area with built in storage shelves and work bench. Plus nice back deck and fenced yard. So much space in this beautifully updated home. Pet deposit $400 - $200 Non-refundable and $200 refundable.Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 2 Bath 2 Car Garage 4 Bedroom Bonus Room Carpet Central Air Deck/Patio Finished Basement Miniblinds Pets Upon Approval Stove Vinyl Flooring Washer/Dryer Hookups