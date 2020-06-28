All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 10512 East 40th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
10512 East 40th Street
Last updated August 7 2019 at 9:10 PM

10512 East 40th Street

10512 East 40th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10512 East 40th Street, Kansas City, MO 64133
Ashland Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Nice vinyl sided ranch style home on level corner lot, fenced backyard and deck to enjoy the spring nights. 1 car attached garage and Double drive make this 3 bedroom home yours. "Pets are welcome at all Conrex Homes! For a full explanation of our pet policy and rental criteria, please call 816-629-8440 or www.rentconrex.com. This property offers a self-showing option for your convenience! Make this house your home today!” CONREX does not ADVERTISE on CRAIGSLIST!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10512 East 40th Street have any available units?
10512 East 40th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 10512 East 40th Street currently offering any rent specials?
10512 East 40th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10512 East 40th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 10512 East 40th Street is pet friendly.
Does 10512 East 40th Street offer parking?
Yes, 10512 East 40th Street offers parking.
Does 10512 East 40th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10512 East 40th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10512 East 40th Street have a pool?
No, 10512 East 40th Street does not have a pool.
Does 10512 East 40th Street have accessible units?
No, 10512 East 40th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10512 East 40th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 10512 East 40th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10512 East 40th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 10512 East 40th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windemere
601 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Township Apartments Home
400 NE 103rd St
Kansas City, MO 64155
Barrewoods
2900 NE Barry Rd
Kansas City, MO 64156
Summit Crossing
14500 E Bannister Rd
Kansas City, MO 64139
Chouteau Heights
5145 NE Chouteau Trafficway
Kansas City, MO 64119
CityPlace At Westport
701 Westport Rd
Kansas City, MO 64111
3408 Gillham
3408 Gillham Rd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Retreat at Walnut Creek
1300 NE Parvin Rd
Kansas City, MO 64116

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary