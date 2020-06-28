10512 East 40th Street

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage

Nice vinyl sided ranch style home on level corner lot, fenced backyard and deck to enjoy the spring nights. 1 car attached garage and Double drive make this 3 bedroom home yours. "Pets are welcome at all Conrex Homes! For a full explanation of our pet policy and rental criteria, please call 816-629-8440 or www.rentconrex.com. This property offers a self-showing option for your convenience! Make this house your home today!” CONREX does not ADVERTISE on CRAIGSLIST!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.