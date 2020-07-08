All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 1047-4 W 41st Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
1047-4 W 41st Place
Last updated January 16 2020 at 6:28 PM

1047-4 W 41st Place

1047 W 41st Pl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Volker
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1047 W 41st Pl, Kansas City, MO 64111
Volker

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
The Roanoke is located near Westport in Kansas City, MO. The well-maintained two-story brick buildings are set along a tree-lined private street and located just minutes from the University of Kansas Medical Center, Saint Luke's Medical Center, and the University of Kansas City. The many shops, services, and restaurants within Westport are within walking distance. Downtown Kansas City and the Plaza shopping district are just minutes down the road. You'll be pleasantly surprised at what you find at The Roanoke.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1047-4 W 41st Place have any available units?
1047-4 W 41st Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 1047-4 W 41st Place currently offering any rent specials?
1047-4 W 41st Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1047-4 W 41st Place pet-friendly?
No, 1047-4 W 41st Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 1047-4 W 41st Place offer parking?
Yes, 1047-4 W 41st Place offers parking.
Does 1047-4 W 41st Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1047-4 W 41st Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1047-4 W 41st Place have a pool?
No, 1047-4 W 41st Place does not have a pool.
Does 1047-4 W 41st Place have accessible units?
No, 1047-4 W 41st Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1047-4 W 41st Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1047-4 W 41st Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1047-4 W 41st Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1047-4 W 41st Place does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Parkway Gardens
6434 Paseo Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64131
Switzer Lofts
1936 Summit Street
Kansas City, MO 64108
Three Fountains
717 W. 101 Terrace
Kansas City, MO 64114
Forest Park Apartments
4623 NE Winn Rd
Kansas City, MO 64117
North Oak Crossing Apartments
9400 N Oak Trfy
Kansas City, MO 64155
Studios on Broadway - 3201-3207 Broadway
3201-3207 Broadway Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
The 4700
4700 Roanoke Parkway
Kansas City, MO 64112
Whispering Lake
10415 E 43rd St
Kansas City, MO 64133

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary