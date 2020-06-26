10415 Crystal Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly garage range refrigerator

10415 Crystal Ave - 10415 Crystal Ave is a 3 bed 2 bath home with an office nook!



-3 bed

-2 bath

-Fridge

-Electric range

-W/D connections

-Office nook

-Wood floors

-Unfinished basement

-Fenced yard

-1 car detached garage



Reliable Properties is a pet friendly management company (2 pet limit).



We DO NOT accept Section 8.



Give us a call to schedule a viewing at (913) 912-0403 or (816) 388-9994 or visit our website at www.reliablepropertieskc.com to see this and other available homes.



$995 monthly rent

$25.00 application fee per applicant over the age of 18

$995.00 security deposit upon approval

$250.00 non-refundable pet fee

$250 refundable pet fee for the 2nd pet



Qualification Criteria

-Minimum credit score of 550

-No evictions

-No multiple evictions

-No outstanding utility bills

-Income of 3x of one month's rent.



(RLNE4974578)