Kansas City, MO
10415 Crystal Avenue
Last updated August 9 2019 at 1:33 PM

10415 Crystal Avenue

10415 Crystal Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10415 Crystal Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64134
Hickman Mills South

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
10415 Crystal Ave - 10415 Crystal Ave is a 3 bed 2 bath home with an office nook!

-3 bed
-2 bath
-Fridge
-Electric range
-W/D connections
-Office nook
-Wood floors
-Unfinished basement
-Fenced yard
-1 car detached garage

Reliable Properties is a pet friendly management company (2 pet limit).

We DO NOT accept Section 8.

Give us a call to schedule a viewing at (913) 912-0403 or (816) 388-9994 or visit our website at www.reliablepropertieskc.com to see this and other available homes.

$995 monthly rent
$25.00 application fee per applicant over the age of 18
$995.00 security deposit upon approval
$250.00 non-refundable pet fee
$250 refundable pet fee for the 2nd pet

Qualification Criteria
-Minimum credit score of 550
-No evictions
-No multiple evictions
-No outstanding utility bills
-Income of 3x of one month's rent.

(RLNE4974578)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10415 Crystal Avenue have any available units?
10415 Crystal Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 10415 Crystal Avenue have?
Some of 10415 Crystal Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10415 Crystal Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10415 Crystal Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10415 Crystal Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 10415 Crystal Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 10415 Crystal Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10415 Crystal Avenue offers parking.
Does 10415 Crystal Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10415 Crystal Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10415 Crystal Avenue have a pool?
No, 10415 Crystal Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10415 Crystal Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10415 Crystal Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10415 Crystal Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 10415 Crystal Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
