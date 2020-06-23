10212 E. 45th Terr

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ca06ed50ed ----

Gorgeous 3 Bedroom Ranch Style townhome. Features fully equipped eat-in kitchen, dining area with beautiful stone fireplace, spacious master bedroom with large walk-in closet and 2 car garage. Must see!! Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



2 Bath

2 Car Garage

3 Bedroom

Carpet

Central Air

Deck/Patio

Lawn Care Provided

Miniblinds

Pets Upon Approval

Stove

Vinyl Flooring

Washer/Dryer Hookups