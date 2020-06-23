10212 E. 45th Terr

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ca06ed50ed ----
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom Ranch Style townhome. Features fully equipped eat-in kitchen, dining area with beautiful stone fireplace, spacious master bedroom with large walk-in closet and 2 car garage. Must see!! Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
2 Bath
2 Car Garage
3 Bedroom
Carpet
Central Air
Deck/Patio
Lawn Care Provided
Miniblinds
Pets Upon Approval
Stove
Vinyl Flooring
Washer/Dryer Hookups