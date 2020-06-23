All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 10212 E. 45th Terr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
10212 E. 45th Terr
Last updated April 27 2019 at 1:21 PM

10212 E. 45th Terr

10212 East 45th Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10212 East 45th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64133
Riss Lake

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ca06ed50ed ----
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom Ranch Style townhome. Features fully equipped eat-in kitchen, dining area with beautiful stone fireplace, spacious master bedroom with large walk-in closet and 2 car garage. Must see!! Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

2 Bath
2 Car Garage
3 Bedroom
Carpet
Central Air
Deck/Patio
Lawn Care Provided
Miniblinds
Pets Upon Approval
Stove
Vinyl Flooring
Washer/Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10212 E. 45th Terr have any available units?
10212 E. 45th Terr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 10212 E. 45th Terr have?
Some of 10212 E. 45th Terr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10212 E. 45th Terr currently offering any rent specials?
10212 E. 45th Terr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10212 E. 45th Terr pet-friendly?
Yes, 10212 E. 45th Terr is pet friendly.
Does 10212 E. 45th Terr offer parking?
Yes, 10212 E. 45th Terr does offer parking.
Does 10212 E. 45th Terr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10212 E. 45th Terr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10212 E. 45th Terr have a pool?
No, 10212 E. 45th Terr does not have a pool.
Does 10212 E. 45th Terr have accessible units?
No, 10212 E. 45th Terr does not have accessible units.
Does 10212 E. 45th Terr have units with dishwashers?
No, 10212 E. 45th Terr does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Parkway Gardens
6434 Paseo Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64131
The Retreat at Woodlands Apartments
510 E 101st St
Kansas City, MO 64170
Scholars Row
5522 Troost Avenue
Kansas City, MO 64110
Ashton Court Apartments
8700 Wornall Rd
Kansas City, MO 64114
Prairie Walk Apartment Homes
11026 College Ln
Kansas City, MO 64137
Hemingway Heights - 3635-3645 Warwick
3635-3645 Warwick Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Gillham House
3411 Gillham Rd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Falcon Point
829 Northwest 79 Terrace
Kansas City, MO 64118

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary