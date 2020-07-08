4316 S Canterbury Place #6

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly parking air conditioning some paid utils range

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Main level one bedroom apartment in locked, brick, small building behind Noland Rd! Lots of new restaurants and shopping, zip to I-70 or 40 hwy, great access with quiet living and lots of parking! Water & Trash included. Tenant pays gas & electric. Laundry on site! ****This is a NO PET, NO SMOKING property. This means no smoking of any type or pets of any type anywhere ON the property. We will enforce this policy!**** Must make 3 times the rent to qualify and have proof of income Must have no evictions, unpaid utility bills, criminal, and be subject to credit & background checks $35 app fee for all over 18 Deposit same as 1/mo rent, and must be paid in full to hold the property Apply online now at: www.kcpropsolutions.com Call or text for an appointment at 816-287-0460 or email leasing@kansascitypropertysolutions.com Proud to be a fair housing provider! Kansas City Property Solutions, LLC 816-285-6531