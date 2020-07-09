All apartments in Independence
Find more places like 1405 W 25th St S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Independence, MO
/
1405 W 25th St S
Last updated October 11 2019 at 5:34 PM

1405 W 25th St S

1405 West 25th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Independence
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1405 West 25th Street, Independence, MO 64052
Three Trails

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Another great listing from Trevor and Renters Warehouse. This spacious family home has 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. There are hardwood floors, nice tile and one of the upstairs bedrooms has carpet. The kitchen is very nice and the appliances are included. This home has just had all the inside walls and trim painted. There is a nice porch on the side of the home that has windows all around and a large deck in the back with a good size yard and rear entry garage. There is a large basement and a couple storage rooms on the garage level. Pets are allowed with owner approval and additional deposit. You don't want miss an opportunity to tour this great family home! The requirements are that you make 3 times the rent in monthly income, have reasonable credit and good rental history. There is a $45 application fee for each person 18 or older and a one-time $150 administrative fee. The deposit is equal to one months rent or $1095. Call 816-266-4935 or email to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1405 W 25th St S have any available units?
1405 W 25th St S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 1405 W 25th St S have?
Some of 1405 W 25th St S's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1405 W 25th St S currently offering any rent specials?
1405 W 25th St S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1405 W 25th St S pet-friendly?
Yes, 1405 W 25th St S is pet friendly.
Does 1405 W 25th St S offer parking?
Yes, 1405 W 25th St S offers parking.
Does 1405 W 25th St S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1405 W 25th St S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1405 W 25th St S have a pool?
No, 1405 W 25th St S does not have a pool.
Does 1405 W 25th St S have accessible units?
No, 1405 W 25th St S does not have accessible units.
Does 1405 W 25th St S have units with dishwashers?
No, 1405 W 25th St S does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eastland Trails Apartments
4631 S Eastland Center Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Stone Oak Apartments
3151 Jennings Rd
Independence, MO 64055
Cornerstone Apartments
3950 S Jackson Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Pepperwood Apartments
19400 E 37th Terrace Ct S
Independence, MO 64057
Brookstone Village
1900 S Brookstone Village Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Cedar Ridge
3100 Quail Creek Dr
Independence, MO 64055

Similar Pages

Independence 1 BedroomsIndependence 2 Bedrooms
Independence Apartments with ParkingIndependence Pet Friendly Places
Independence Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MO
Liberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Glendale
Bridger

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City