1405 W 25th St S

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Another great listing from Trevor and Renters Warehouse. This spacious family home has 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. There are hardwood floors, nice tile and one of the upstairs bedrooms has carpet. The kitchen is very nice and the appliances are included. This home has just had all the inside walls and trim painted. There is a nice porch on the side of the home that has windows all around and a large deck in the back with a good size yard and rear entry garage. There is a large basement and a couple storage rooms on the garage level. Pets are allowed with owner approval and additional deposit. You don't want miss an opportunity to tour this great family home! The requirements are that you make 3 times the rent in monthly income, have reasonable credit and good rental history. There is a $45 application fee for each person 18 or older and a one-time $150 administrative fee. The deposit is equal to one months rent or $1095. Call 816-266-4935 or email to schedule a showing!