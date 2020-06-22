1229 North River Blvd

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Independence Home in great location and great Schools - This beautifully remodeled Independence MO Home offers 3 bedrooms and 1.5 remodeled bathrooms. Home has absolutely beautiful hardwood floors throughout, new bathrooms, gorgeous wood cabinets, ceiling fans throughout, spacious bedrooms, fireplace, deck, attached garage, unfinished basement and so much more! Sorry no vouchers



See our Website: www.kansascityrentahome.com



Call David for Showing 913-484-4555

Rent is $1050.00 per Month.



(RLNE4584976)