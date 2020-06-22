All apartments in Independence
Last updated March 19 2019

1229 North River Blvd

1229 North River Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1229 North River Boulevard, Independence, MO 64050
Ott-Chrisman

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Independence Home in great location and great Schools - This beautifully remodeled Independence MO Home offers 3 bedrooms and 1.5 remodeled bathrooms. Home has absolutely beautiful hardwood floors throughout, new bathrooms, gorgeous wood cabinets, ceiling fans throughout, spacious bedrooms, fireplace, deck, attached garage, unfinished basement and so much more! Sorry no vouchers

See our Website: www.kansascityrentahome.com

Call David for Showing 913-484-4555
Rent is $1050.00 per Month.

(RLNE4584976)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

