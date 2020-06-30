All apartments in Independence
Find more places like 11415 E 14th St S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Independence, MO
/
11415 E 14th St S
Last updated October 5 2019 at 5:34 PM

11415 E 14th St S

11415 East 14th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Independence
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

11415 East 14th Street, Independence, MO 64052
Procter

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Another great listing from Trevor and Renters Warehouse. This great looking house is located in a good neighborhood and has a great yard. The back yard is fenced and has a nice deck. There is also a one car garage that has a garage door opener. The inside of this home is very nice with newer floors and appliances. This home also boasts central heat and air conditioning. The bathroom has also been remodeled and has hookups for a washer and dryer. Don't miss out on an opportunity to view this great family home! There is a $45 application fee for anyone 18 or over that will live in the home and a $150 administrative fee. The deposit is equal to one months rent or $800. We require that you make 3 times the rent in monthly income, have good rental history and reasonable credit. Pet may be allowed with owner approval and additional deposit. Please call 816-266-4935 or email to schedule a tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11415 E 14th St S have any available units?
11415 E 14th St S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 11415 E 14th St S have?
Some of 11415 E 14th St S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11415 E 14th St S currently offering any rent specials?
11415 E 14th St S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11415 E 14th St S pet-friendly?
Yes, 11415 E 14th St S is pet friendly.
Does 11415 E 14th St S offer parking?
Yes, 11415 E 14th St S offers parking.
Does 11415 E 14th St S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11415 E 14th St S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11415 E 14th St S have a pool?
No, 11415 E 14th St S does not have a pool.
Does 11415 E 14th St S have accessible units?
No, 11415 E 14th St S does not have accessible units.
Does 11415 E 14th St S have units with dishwashers?
No, 11415 E 14th St S does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eastland Trails Apartments
4631 S Eastland Center Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Cornerstone Apartments
3950 S Jackson Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Cedar Ridge
3100 Quail Creek Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Brookstone Village
1900 S Brookstone Village Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Pepperwood Apartments
19400 E 37th Terrace Ct S
Independence, MO 64057
Stone Oak Apartments
3151 Jennings Rd
Independence, MO 64055

Similar Pages

Independence 1 BedroomsIndependence 2 Bedrooms
Independence Apartments with ParkingIndependence Pet Friendly Places
Independence Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MO
Liberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Glendale
Bridger

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City