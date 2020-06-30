11415 E 14th St S

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Another great listing from Trevor and Renters Warehouse. This great looking house is located in a good neighborhood and has a great yard. The back yard is fenced and has a nice deck. There is also a one car garage that has a garage door opener. The inside of this home is very nice with newer floors and appliances. This home also boasts central heat and air conditioning. The bathroom has also been remodeled and has hookups for a washer and dryer. Don't miss out on an opportunity to view this great family home! There is a $45 application fee for anyone 18 or over that will live in the home and a $150 administrative fee. The deposit is equal to one months rent or $800. We require that you make 3 times the rent in monthly income, have good rental history and reasonable credit. Pet may be allowed with owner approval and additional deposit. Please call 816-266-4935 or email to schedule a tour today!