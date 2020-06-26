10907 East 19th Street South - 3

Amenities
2 Bedroom second(top) floor unit with balcony, large kitchen, onsite laundry and parking. Water & Trash is paid. Quiet, small complex, behind Historic Englewood with Restaurants, Stores & Art Gallery. Be proud to call Royal Oaks Apartments home!
****This is a NO PET, NO SMOKING property. This means no smoking of any type or pets of any type anywhere ON the property. We will enforce this policy!****
Can rent furnished or short term (approval required) for an additional $50/mo!
Must make 3 times the rent to qualify and have proof of income
Must have no evictions, unpaid utility bills, criminal, and be subject to credit & background checks
$35 app fee for all over 18
Deposit same as 1/mo rent, and must be paid in full to hold the property
Apply online now at: www.kcpropsolutions.com
Call or text for an appointment at 816-287-0460 or email leasing@kansascitypropertysolutions.com
Proud to be a fair housing provider! Kansas City Property Solutions, LLC 816-285-6531