10907 East 19th Street South - 3
Last updated June 24 2019 at 4:53 PM

10907 East 19th Street South - 3

10907 East 19th Street South · No Longer Available
Location

10907 East 19th Street South, Independence, MO 64052
Bristol

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 Bedroom second(top) floor unit with balcony, large kitchen, onsite laundry and parking. Water & Trash is paid. Quiet, small complex, behind Historic Englewood with Restaurants, Stores & Art Gallery. Be proud to call Royal Oaks Apartments home!

****This is a NO PET, NO SMOKING property. This means no smoking of any type or pets of any type anywhere ON the property. We will enforce this policy!****

Can rent furnished or short term (approval required) for an additional $50/mo!
Must make 3 times the rent to qualify and have proof of income
Must have no evictions, unpaid utility bills, criminal, and be subject to credit & background checks
$35 app fee for all over 18
Deposit same as 1/mo rent, and must be paid in full to hold the property
Apply online now at: www.kcpropsolutions.com
Call or text for an appointment at 816-287-0460 or email leasing@kansascitypropertysolutions.com
Proud to be a fair housing provider! Kansas City Property Solutions, LLC 816-285-6531

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

