10907 East 19th Street South - 3

2 Bedroom second(top) floor unit with balcony, large kitchen, onsite laundry and parking. Water & Trash is paid. Quiet, small complex, behind Historic Englewood with Restaurants, Stores & Art Gallery. Be proud to call Royal Oaks Apartments home!



****This is a NO PET, NO SMOKING property. This means no smoking of any type or pets of any type anywhere ON the property. We will enforce this policy!****



Can rent furnished or short term (approval required) for an additional $50/mo!

Must make 3 times the rent to qualify and have proof of income

Must have no evictions, unpaid utility bills, criminal, and be subject to credit & background checks

$35 app fee for all over 18

Deposit same as 1/mo rent, and must be paid in full to hold the property

