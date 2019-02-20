All apartments in Independence
10807 E. 31st Street South
10807 E. 31st Street South

10807 East 31st Street South · No Longer Available
Location

10807 East 31st Street South, Independence, MO 64052
Rock Creek South

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bed 2 Bath Beautiful Rental Home - You really must come and see this beautifully remodeled 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home located just off Sterling Ave and 31st St.

Featuring stunning hardwood flooring throughout the main floor, a brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances and more!
Both bathrooms have also been completely updated with new tile, vanity, and fixtures.

The best part of this home is the back sunporch that overlooks the large backyard.

Make sure to add this to your list of must-see properties today!

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
*This home does not accept voucher assistance programs*

(RLNE4978924)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10807 E. 31st Street South have any available units?
10807 E. 31st Street South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 10807 E. 31st Street South have?
Some of 10807 E. 31st Street South's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10807 E. 31st Street South currently offering any rent specials?
10807 E. 31st Street South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10807 E. 31st Street South pet-friendly?
Yes, 10807 E. 31st Street South is pet friendly.
Does 10807 E. 31st Street South offer parking?
No, 10807 E. 31st Street South does not offer parking.
Does 10807 E. 31st Street South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10807 E. 31st Street South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10807 E. 31st Street South have a pool?
No, 10807 E. 31st Street South does not have a pool.
Does 10807 E. 31st Street South have accessible units?
No, 10807 E. 31st Street South does not have accessible units.
Does 10807 E. 31st Street South have units with dishwashers?
No, 10807 E. 31st Street South does not have units with dishwashers.
