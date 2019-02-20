10807 E. 31st Street South

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 Bed 2 Bath Beautiful Rental Home - You really must come and see this beautifully remodeled 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home located just off Sterling Ave and 31st St.



Featuring stunning hardwood flooring throughout the main floor, a brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances and more!

Both bathrooms have also been completely updated with new tile, vanity, and fixtures.



The best part of this home is the back sunporch that overlooks the large backyard.



Make sure to add this to your list of must-see properties today!



*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

*This home does not accept voucher assistance programs*



(RLNE4978924)