573 South Crescent Avenue
Last updated April 22 2020 at 5:08 PM

573 South Crescent Avenue

573 South Crescent Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

573 South Crescent Avenue, Independence, MO 64053
Mt. Washington

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
all utils included
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
**We are unable to accept Section 8 Vouchers at this time.**

LEASE INCLUDES ONE MONTH FREE UTILITIES!

Beautiful remodeled property with hardwood floors throughout. Subway tile back splash and granite countertops in kitchen and bathroom. Lots of character throughout. Laundry hookups available. TONS of natural light. PET FRIENDLY with NO Breed restrictions! This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

