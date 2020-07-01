573 South Crescent Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly all utils included recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

**We are unable to accept Section 8 Vouchers at this time.**



LEASE INCLUDES ONE MONTH FREE UTILITIES!



Beautiful remodeled property with hardwood floors throughout. Subway tile back splash and granite countertops in kitchen and bathroom. Lots of character throughout. Laundry hookups available. TONS of natural light. PET FRIENDLY with NO Breed restrictions!

