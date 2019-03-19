1509 NE Erin Ct

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5a93822018 ----

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhomes with 1 car garage in Grain Valley...close to everything. Features fully equipped kitchen, washer/dryer hookups, vaulted ceilings, fireplace, and nice sized bedrooms. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour!



1 Car Garage

2 1/2 Bath

3 Bedroom

Carpet

Central Air

Deck/Patio

Lawn Care Provided

Miniblinds

Pets Upon Approval

Stove

Vinyl Flooring

Washer/Dryer Hookups