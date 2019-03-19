All apartments in Grain Valley
Grain Valley, MO
/
1509 NE Erin Ct
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1509 NE Erin Ct

1509 Northeast Erin Court · No Longer Available
Location

1509 Northeast Erin Court, Grain Valley, MO 64029

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5a93822018 ----
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhomes with 1 car garage in Grain Valley...close to everything. Features fully equipped kitchen, washer/dryer hookups, vaulted ceilings, fireplace, and nice sized bedrooms. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour!

1 Car Garage
2 1/2 Bath
3 Bedroom
Carpet
Central Air
Deck/Patio
Lawn Care Provided
Miniblinds
Pets Upon Approval
Stove
Vinyl Flooring
Washer/Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1509 NE Erin Ct have any available units?
1509 NE Erin Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grain Valley, MO.
What amenities does 1509 NE Erin Ct have?
Some of 1509 NE Erin Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1509 NE Erin Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1509 NE Erin Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1509 NE Erin Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 1509 NE Erin Ct is pet friendly.
Does 1509 NE Erin Ct offer parking?
Yes, 1509 NE Erin Ct offers parking.
Does 1509 NE Erin Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1509 NE Erin Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1509 NE Erin Ct have a pool?
No, 1509 NE Erin Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1509 NE Erin Ct have accessible units?
No, 1509 NE Erin Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1509 NE Erin Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 1509 NE Erin Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1509 NE Erin Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1509 NE Erin Ct has units with air conditioning.
