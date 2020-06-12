Apartment List
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:37 PM

37 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Grain Valley, MO




1 Unit Available
1210 Southwest Graystone Drive
1210 Graystone Drive, Grain Valley, MO
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.




1 Unit Available
1001 Southwest Foxtail Drive
1001 Foxtail Drive, Grain Valley, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1514 sqft
This lovely home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.




1 Unit Available
644 Southwest Crestview Drive
644 Crestview Court, Grain Valley, MO
We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure.




1 Unit Available
411 Northeast Wolf Creek Drive
411 Northeast Wolf Creek Drive, Grain Valley, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1287 sqft
3 bed and 2.5 bath. The home has a nice size living room with a fireplace. The home also has a dinning area that leads into the kitchen that has grantie counter tops and stainless steeel appliances.




1 Unit Available
1001 Northeast Clear Creek Road
1001 Northeast Clear Creek Drive, Grain Valley, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1310 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.




1 Unit Available
911 Southwest Shorthorn Drive
911 Shorthorn Drive, Grain Valley, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1893 sqft
This home has high ceilings and granite counter tops. Wood burning fireplace in the living room. Pantry and gas stove in the kitchen. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet and an attached bathroom with a standing shower.




1 Unit Available
1513 NW Eagle Ridge Dr
1513 Northwest Eagle Ridge Drive, Grain Valley, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1167 sqft
Leasing Special: $1375 per month! 3 Bedroom 2 bath Townhomes! Eagle Crossing offers luxury and affordable living at its finest in brand new Townhomes.




1 Unit Available
1512 NE Erin Ct
1512 Northeast Erin Court, Grain Valley, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1536 sqft
Newer 3 Bed, 2 Car Townhome in Grain Valley - Come and See this 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath, 2 Car Garage Townhome in Grain Valley. Enjoy Maintenance Free Living and Yard Maintenance. Trash is Also Included. Call 816-599-1286 to schedule a showing.




1 Unit Available
1411 NE Mary Ct
1411 Northeast Mary Court, Grain Valley, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1536 sqft
Newer 3 Bed 2 Car Garage Townhome in Grain Valley - Come and View this Newer 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath, 2 Car Garage Townhome in Grain Valley. Enjoy Maintenance Free Living and Yard Maintenance. Trash is Also Included. Call 816-599-1286 to schedule a showing.




1 Unit Available
1403 Northwest High View Drive
1403 Northwest Highview Drive, Grain Valley, MO
Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying. This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Results within 1 mile of Grain Valley




1 Unit Available
29802 E Old Pink Hill Rd
29802 Old Pink Hill Road, Jackson County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
Ranch style home on large country setting lot. close to town. Two stall garage with basement. Fireplace living room. dinning kitchen, laundry room, deck. New roof, siding and A/C, new carpet and paint.




1 Unit Available
1106 South East Scenic Drive
1106 SE Scenic Dr, Blue Springs, MO
Another great listing from Diana Lawson and the Renters Warehouse leasing Team. 5 Bedroom 3 full Bathroom house.
Results within 5 miles of Grain Valley
Verified




4 Units Available
Eagle Crossing II
8094 Southwest 5th Street, Blue Springs, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1200 sqft
Eagle Crossing offers luxury and affordable living at its finest in brand new Townhomes. Located just off 7 highway, Eagle Crossing offers the convenience of Kansas City living with the benefits of Blue Springs.
Verified




17 Units Available
Eagle Crossing
8092 Southwest 5th Street, Blue Springs, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,386
1172 sqft
Eagle Crossing offers luxury and affordable living at its finest in brand new Townhomes. Located just off 7 highway, Eagle Crossing offers the convenience of Kansas City living with the benefits of Blue Springs.
Verified




9 Units Available
Lakeview Crossing
900 SE Tequesta Lane, Blue Springs, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1647 sqft
Lakeview Crossing will be one of the very first communities in the Midwest to offer Vivint Smart Home technology in every unit.




1 Unit Available
1207 Southwest 24th Street
1207 Southwest 24th Street, Blue Springs, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1780 sqft
With so much to offer, from the spacious backyard to the renovated kitchen this home has everything.




Keystone Estates
1 Unit Available
101 Southeast Keystone Circle
101 South Keystone Drive, Blue Springs, MO
Beautiful Huge Tri Level that offers 4 bdrms and 3 bathrooms. This home is so open with 3 levels of living space that offers lots of natural light and a basement. Enjoy entertaining friends and family in your eat in kitchen/dining room combo.




1 Unit Available
1116 Northeast 9th Street
1116 Northeast 9th Street, Blue Springs, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1525 sqft
Great space in this raised ranch for your family or friends! Open concept kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.




1 Unit Available
252 SW Tennessee Drive
252 SW Tennessee Dr, Blue Springs, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1177 sqft
Move-in by June 30th and receive a $250 concession towards your July rent! Eagle Crossing offers luxury and affordable living at its finest in brand new Townhomes.




Lake Village
1 Unit Available
914 Southeast Gingerbread Court
914 SE Gingerbread Ct, Blue Springs, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1578 sqft
Stop in today and take a look at our luxury 3 bedroom 3 1/2 bathroom town-home with a finished basement. This town-home come with a 1 car garage, granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, and Vivint smart home technology system.




1 Unit Available
205 Tequesta Court
205 SE Tequesta Ct, Blue Springs, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1578 sqft
Stop in today and take a look at our luxury 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bathroom town-home. Our town-homes come with 2 car garage, granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, and vivint smart home technology system.




1 Unit Available
213 SW Rose St
213 Rose St, Blue Springs, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1253 sqft
213 SW Rose St Available 06/19/20 Brand New 3 Bed Single Level Duplex in Blue Springs with Special - Come and See this Brand New, All on One Level, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Car Garage Duplex. Enjoy Maintenance Free Living and Yard Maintenance.




Lake Village
1 Unit Available
202 SW Marigold St
202 SW Marigold St, Blue Springs, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1580 sqft
Brand New 3 Bed Duplex in Blue Springs with Special - Come and View this Brand New 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath, 1 Car Garage Duplex. Enjoy Maintenance Free Living and Yard Maintenance. Trash is Also Included. Be the First to Live in this Unit.




Kingsridge
1 Unit Available
711 NW Cambridge Court
711 Northwest Cambridge Court, Blue Springs, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1335 sqft
COMING SOON!! 3 Bdrm in Blue Springs, MO - Pardon our dust as we work on making this house your new home! Schedule a viewing to see for yourself! Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net

