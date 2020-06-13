Apartment List
/
MO
/
grain valley
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:19 AM

17 Apartments for rent in Grain Valley, MO with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with r... Read Guide >

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:50am
1 Unit Available
911 Southwest Shorthorn Drive
911 Shorthorn Drive, Grain Valley, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1893 sqft
This home has high ceilings and granite counter tops. Wood burning fireplace in the living room. Pantry and gas stove in the kitchen. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet and an attached bathroom with a standing shower.
Results within 1 mile of Grain Valley

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
29802 E Old Pink Hill Rd
29802 Old Pink Hill Road, Jackson County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
Ranch style home on large country setting lot. close to town. Two stall garage with basement. Fireplace living room. dinning kitchen, laundry room, deck. New roof, siding and A/C, new carpet and paint.
Results within 5 miles of Grain Valley
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:05am
17 Units Available
Eagle Crossing
8092 Southwest 5th Street, Blue Springs, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,389
1172 sqft
Eagle Crossing offers luxury and affordable living at its finest in brand new Townhomes. Located just off 7 highway, Eagle Crossing offers the convenience of Kansas City living with the benefits of Blue Springs.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:12am
9 Units Available
Lakeview Crossing
900 SE Tequesta Lane, Blue Springs, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1647 sqft
Lakeview Crossing will be one of the very first communities in the Midwest to offer Vivint Smart Home technology in every unit.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:20am
$
Kingsridge
11 Units Available
The Lodge
1141 NW Arlington Pl, Blue Springs, MO
1 Bedroom
$810
629 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
904 sqft
Luxury community includes pool, gym, business center and BBQ grill area. Units feature bathtub, fireplace, walk-in closets and microwave. Close to Kansas City and local dining and shopping.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:50am
Keystone Estates
1 Unit Available
101 Southeast Keystone Circle
101 South Keystone Drive, Blue Springs, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,875
2635 sqft
Beautiful Huge Tri Level that offers 4 bdrms and 3 bathrooms. This home is so open with 3 levels of living space that offers lots of natural light and a basement. Enjoy entertaining friends and family in your eat in kitchen/dining room combo.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:50am
1 Unit Available
1116 Northeast 9th Street
1116 Northeast 9th Street, Blue Springs, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1525 sqft
Great space in this raised ranch for your family or friends! Open concept kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1104 NE 10th St
1104 Northeast 10th Street, Blue Springs, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1027 sqft
1104 NE 10th St Available 07/01/20 Charming 3bd Split in Blue Springs w/ Private Back Yard! | Offered by Midwest Property Resources - Check the box, strike through the line on your TO DO list, Your Search is Done! This clean 3bd 1.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
Chapman Farms
1 Unit Available
9302 South East 2nd St
9302 SE 2nd St, Blue Springs, MO
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
1950 sqft
Another great property by Diana Lawson and Renters Warehouse! Lee's Summit North High School.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
917 SW Clark Rd #H
917 Southwest Clark Road, Blue Springs, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1250 sqft
This is a three bedroom, two bath apartment unit on the second floor. It is 1250 sq ft. It comes with full size stacked washer/dryer, microwave, self-cleaning oven, dishwasher, disposal, ice maker and one touch gas fireplace.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
925 SW Clark Rd #H
925 Southwest Clark Road, Blue Springs, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1250 sqft
This is a three bedroom, two bath apartment unit on the second floor. It is 1250 sq ft. It comes with full size stacked washer/dryer, microwave, self-cleaning oven, dishwasher, disposal, ice maker and one touch gas fireplace.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
929 SW Clark Rd #E
929 Southwest Clark Road, Blue Springs, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1250 sqft
This is a three bedroom, two bath apartment unit on the second floor. It is 1250 sq ft. It comes with full size stacked washer/dryer, microwave, self-cleaning oven, dishwasher, disposal, ice maker and one touch gas fireplace.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
957 SW Clark Rd #D
957 SW Clark Rd, Blue Springs, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1226 sqft
This is a two bedroom, two bath apartment unit on the first floor. It is 1226 sq ft. It comes with full size stacked washer/dryer, microwave, self-cleaning oven, dishwasher, disposal, ice maker and one touch electric fireplace.
Results within 10 miles of Grain Valley
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Highland Manor
30 Units Available
Eastland Trails Apartments
4631 S Eastland Center Dr, Independence, MO
1 Bedroom
$919
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$934
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,948
1337 sqft
Yards from South Arrowhead Drive and I-70. Luxury homes, fully furnished with a modern kitchen. Recently renovated apartments and condos include a fireplace and carpeting. Community includes a volleyball court, pool and coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Blackburn
10 Units Available
Cornerstone Apartments
3950 S Jackson Dr, Independence, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,083
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,096
1000 sqft
Come home to exceptional living in Independence, MO at Cornerstone Apartments! Find all the room you need in two spacious floor plan layouts that include all the comforts of home.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated May 26 at 05:26pm
$
Little Blue
3 Units Available
Pepperwood Apartments
19400 E 37th Terrace Ct S, Independence, MO
1 Bedroom
$825
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Upcountry living in El Paso, close to UTEP and downtown. Community features a picnic/grilling area, modern fitness center, and an outdoor pool. Smoke-free units with fireplaces and ceiling fans.

1 of 12

Last updated April 13 at 12:06pm
Bridger
1 Unit Available
18514 East 19th Terrace Court South
18514 E 19th Ter S, Independence, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1942 sqft
AVAILABLE SOON and now accepting applications! Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying.
City Guide for Grain Valley, MO

Grain Valley, Missouri was the site of a 2,400 acre non-profit cattle farm, called Sni-A-Bar. The brainchild of one William Rockhill Nelson, this ranch promoted tourism to the area early in the 20th century.

Grain Valley, Missouri is just a hop, skip and a jump from lively Kansas City and is one of Missouri's fastest-growing communities. With a population of nearly 13,000 citizens and renowned for a low-cost quality of living, it's no wonder that this town, with its wide-open spaces for outdoor recreation and proximity to first-class amenities is considered one of western Missouri's hidden gems. This is no cow town, make no mistake. Quality schools, parks and homes make this area attractive to residents of all ages. If you're looking for a slice of the sweet life at an affordable price, make Grain Valley your home. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Grain Valley, MO

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Grain Valley renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Grain Valley 3 BedroomsGrain Valley Apartments with BalconyGrain Valley Apartments with Garage
Grain Valley Apartments with ParkingGrain Valley Apartments with PoolGrain Valley Cheap Places
Grain Valley Dog Friendly ApartmentsGrain Valley Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MO
Liberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSWarrensburg, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas CityUniversity of Missouri-Kansas City
Rockhurst University