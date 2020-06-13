35 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Grain Valley, MO
1 of 17
1 of 20
1 of 2
1 of 17
1 of 15
1 of 18
1 of 16
1 of 19
1 of 15
1 of 1
1 of 1
1 of 10
1 of 27
1 of 21
1 of 13
1 of 17
1 of 1
1 of 9
1 of 13
1 of 13
1 of 10
1 of 1
1 of 17
1 of 1
Grain Valley, Missouri was the site of a 2,400 acre non-profit cattle farm, called Sni-A-Bar. The brainchild of one William Rockhill Nelson, this ranch promoted tourism to the area early in the 20th century.
Grain Valley, Missouri is just a hop, skip and a jump from lively Kansas City and is one of Missouri's fastest-growing communities. With a population of nearly 13,000 citizens and renowned for a low-cost quality of living, it's no wonder that this town, with its wide-open spaces for outdoor recreation and proximity to first-class amenities is considered one of western Missouri's hidden gems. This is no cow town, make no mistake. Quality schools, parks and homes make this area attractive to residents of all ages. If you're looking for a slice of the sweet life at an affordable price, make Grain Valley your home. See more
Finding an apartment in Grain Valley that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.