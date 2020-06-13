Apartment List
35 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Grain Valley, MO

Finding an apartment in Grain Valley that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing yo... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
1210 Southwest Graystone Drive
1210 Graystone Drive, Grain Valley, MO
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,745
1988 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 Unit Available
1001 Southwest Foxtail Drive
1001 Foxtail Drive, Grain Valley, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1514 sqft
This lovely home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 Unit Available
644 Southwest Crestview Drive
644 Crestview Court, Grain Valley, MO
5 Bedrooms
$2,395
2377 sqft
We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure.

1 Unit Available
411 Northeast Wolf Creek Drive
411 Northeast Wolf Creek Drive, Grain Valley, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1287 sqft
3 bed and 2.5 bath. The home has a nice size living room with a fireplace. The home also has a dinning area that leads into the kitchen that has grantie counter tops and stainless steeel appliances.

1 Unit Available
1001 Northeast Clear Creek Road
1001 Northeast Clear Creek Drive, Grain Valley, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1310 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 Unit Available
911 Southwest Shorthorn Drive
911 Shorthorn Drive, Grain Valley, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1893 sqft
This home has high ceilings and granite counter tops. Wood burning fireplace in the living room. Pantry and gas stove in the kitchen. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet and an attached bathroom with a standing shower.

1 Unit Available
1513 NW Eagle Ridge Dr
1513 Northwest Eagle Ridge Drive, Grain Valley, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1167 sqft
Leasing Special: $1375 per month! 3 Bedroom 2 bath Townhomes! Eagle Crossing offers luxury and affordable living at its finest in brand new Townhomes.

1 Unit Available
1403 Northwest High View Drive
1403 Northwest Highview Drive, Grain Valley, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,745
1942 sqft
Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying. This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Verified

9 Units Available
Lakeview Crossing
900 SE Tequesta Lane, Blue Springs, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,367
1647 sqft
Lakeview Crossing will be one of the very first communities in the Midwest to offer Vivint Smart Home technology in every unit.
Verified

17 Units Available
Eagle Crossing
8092 Southwest 5th Street, Blue Springs, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1172 sqft
Eagle Crossing offers luxury and affordable living at its finest in brand new Townhomes. Located just off 7 highway, Eagle Crossing offers the convenience of Kansas City living with the benefits of Blue Springs.
Verified

4 Units Available
Eagle Crossing II
8094 Southwest 5th Street, Blue Springs, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,453
1200 sqft
Eagle Crossing offers luxury and affordable living at its finest in brand new Townhomes. Located just off 7 highway, Eagle Crossing offers the convenience of Kansas City living with the benefits of Blue Springs.
Verified

Kingsridge
11 Units Available
The Lodge
1141 NW Arlington Pl, Blue Springs, MO
1 Bedroom
$810
629 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
904 sqft
Luxury community includes pool, gym, business center and BBQ grill area. Units feature bathtub, fireplace, walk-in closets and microwave. Close to Kansas City and local dining and shopping.

1 Unit Available
309 SW Richwood Ln
309 Southwest Richwood Lane, Blue Springs, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1350 sqft
309 SW Richwood Ln Available 07/06/20 Beautiful Home in Blue Springs-Available 1st week of JULY!! - Get on the waiting list here: https://homes.rently.

Kingsridge
1 Unit Available
711 NW Cambridge Court
711 Northwest Cambridge Court, Blue Springs, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1335 sqft
COMING SOON!! 3 Bdrm in Blue Springs, MO - Pardon our dust as we work on making this house your new home! Schedule a viewing to see for yourself! Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net

Applegate
1 Unit Available
159 Vesper Street
159 Vesper Street, Blue Springs, MO
1 Bedroom
$589
800 sqft
THE QUICKEST WAY TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING OF THIS PROPERTY IS TO CALL 816-343-4098 Monday through Friday between 8:30 AM and 5:30 PM WE BELIEVE WE HAVE ANSWERED ALL THE QUESTIONS WE CAN IN THIS DESCRIPTION, PLEASE READ IT COMPLETELY.

1 Unit Available
1207 Southwest 24th Street
1207 Southwest 24th Street, Blue Springs, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1780 sqft
With so much to offer, from the spacious backyard to the renovated kitchen this home has everything.

Keystone Estates
1 Unit Available
101 Southeast Keystone Circle
101 South Keystone Drive, Blue Springs, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,875
2635 sqft
Beautiful Huge Tri Level that offers 4 bdrms and 3 bathrooms. This home is so open with 3 levels of living space that offers lots of natural light and a basement. Enjoy entertaining friends and family in your eat in kitchen/dining room combo.

1 Unit Available
1116 Northeast 9th Street
1116 Northeast 9th Street, Blue Springs, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1525 sqft
Great space in this raised ranch for your family or friends! Open concept kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.

1 Unit Available
252 SW Tennessee Drive
252 SW Tennessee Dr, Blue Springs, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1177 sqft
Move-in by June 30th and receive a $250 concession towards your July rent! Eagle Crossing offers luxury and affordable living at its finest in brand new Townhomes.

Lake Village
1 Unit Available
914 Southeast Gingerbread Court
914 SE Gingerbread Ct, Blue Springs, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1578 sqft
Stop in today and take a look at our luxury 3 bedroom 3 1/2 bathroom town-home with a finished basement. This town-home come with a 1 car garage, granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, and Vivint smart home technology system.

1 Unit Available
205 Tequesta Court
205 SE Tequesta Ct, Blue Springs, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1578 sqft
Stop in today and take a look at our luxury 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bathroom town-home. Our town-homes come with 2 car garage, granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, and vivint smart home technology system.

Chapman Farms
1 Unit Available
9302 South East 2nd St
9302 SE 2nd St, Blue Springs, MO
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
1950 sqft
Another great property by Diana Lawson and Renters Warehouse! Lee's Summit North High School.

1 Unit Available
261 SW Tennessee Drive
261 SW Tennessee Dr, Blue Springs, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1167 sqft
Reduced Rates: 13mo lease: $1380 16mo lease: $1340 3 bedroom 3 bath Townhomes This renovated unit includes wood plank laminate throughout, beautiful wood stain cabinetry, 2in wood blinds, an attached garage, and washer and dryer.

1 Unit Available
917 SW Clark Rd #H
917 Southwest Clark Road, Blue Springs, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1250 sqft
This is a three bedroom, two bath apartment unit on the second floor. It is 1250 sq ft. It comes with full size stacked washer/dryer, microwave, self-cleaning oven, dishwasher, disposal, ice maker and one touch gas fireplace.
City Guide for Grain Valley, MO

Grain Valley, Missouri was the site of a 2,400 acre non-profit cattle farm, called Sni-A-Bar. The brainchild of one William Rockhill Nelson, this ranch promoted tourism to the area early in the 20th century.

Grain Valley, Missouri is just a hop, skip and a jump from lively Kansas City and is one of Missouri's fastest-growing communities. With a population of nearly 13,000 citizens and renowned for a low-cost quality of living, it's no wonder that this town, with its wide-open spaces for outdoor recreation and proximity to first-class amenities is considered one of western Missouri's hidden gems. This is no cow town, make no mistake. Quality schools, parks and homes make this area attractive to residents of all ages. If you're looking for a slice of the sweet life at an affordable price, make Grain Valley your home. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Grain Valley, MO

Finding an apartment in Grain Valley that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

