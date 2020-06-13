35 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Grain Valley, MO

Grain Valley, Missouri was the site of a 2,400 acre non-profit cattle farm, called Sni-A-Bar. The brainchild of one William Rockhill Nelson, this ranch promoted tourism to the area early in the 20th century.

Grain Valley, Missouri is just a hop, skip and a jump from lively Kansas City and is one of Missouri's fastest-growing communities. With a population of nearly 13,000 citizens and renowned for a low-cost quality of living, it's no wonder that this town, with its wide-open spaces for outdoor recreation and proximity to first-class amenities is considered one of western Missouri's hidden gems. This is no cow town, make no mistake. Quality schools, parks and homes make this area attractive to residents of all ages. If you're looking for a slice of the sweet life at an affordable price, make Grain Valley your home. See more