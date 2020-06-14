22 Apartments for rent in Grain Valley, MO with garage
Grain Valley, Missouri was the site of a 2,400 acre non-profit cattle farm, called Sni-A-Bar. The brainchild of one William Rockhill Nelson, this ranch promoted tourism to the area early in the 20th century.
Grain Valley, Missouri is just a hop, skip and a jump from lively Kansas City and is one of Missouri's fastest-growing communities. With a population of nearly 13,000 citizens and renowned for a low-cost quality of living, it's no wonder that this town, with its wide-open spaces for outdoor recreation and proximity to first-class amenities is considered one of western Missouri's hidden gems. This is no cow town, make no mistake. Quality schools, parks and homes make this area attractive to residents of all ages. If you're looking for a slice of the sweet life at an affordable price, make Grain Valley your home. See more
Grain Valley apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.