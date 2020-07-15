/
2 bedroom apartments
14 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Grain Valley, MO
616 Capelle St
616 Capelle Street, Grain Valley, MO
2 Bedrooms
$899
1184 sqft
Come see this charming 2-bedroom home! There's an extra room through attic bedroom that could be used as an office, child's room, sitting room or spacious closet. Fenced yard with storage shed.
Results within 5 miles of Grain Valley
Kingsridge
The Lodge
1141 NW Arlington Pl, Blue Springs, MO
2 Bedrooms
$909
904 sqft
Luxury community includes pool, gym, business center and BBQ grill area. Units feature bathtub, fireplace, walk-in closets and microwave. Close to Kansas City and local dining and shopping.
8223 SE Maple Ct
8223 SE Maple Ct, Blue Springs, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1100 sqft
8223 SE Maple Ct Available 08/01/20 Newer 2 Bed Attached Villa with Unfinished Basement - Come and View this Newer 2 Bed/2 Bath/1 Car Garage Attached Villa All on One Level with a Full Unfinished Basement located in Blue Springs.
513 SE Maple Dr
513 SE Maple Dr, Blue Springs, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1100 sqft
Newer Single Level 2 Bed 1 Car Attached Villa in Blue Springs - Come and View this Newer 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Car Garage Attached Villa All on One Level located in Blue Springs. Enjoy Maintenance Free Living and Yard Maintenance.
Somerset
729 SW Liggett Road Unit B
729 Southwest Liggett Road, Blue Springs, MO
2 Bedrooms
$850
962 sqft
729 SW Liggett Road Unit B Available 09/07/20 {729B} Lawn Care Provided Townhome + Private Patio + All Appliances Included! - This cozy townhome has everything you'll need plus a few extras! Nice & clean with recently updated paint & carpet
957 SW Clark Rd #D
957 SW Clark Rd, Blue Springs, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1226 sqft
This is a two bedroom, two bath apartment unit on the first floor. It is 1226 sq ft. It comes with full size stacked washer/dryer, microwave, self-cleaning oven, dishwasher, disposal, ice maker and one touch electric fireplace.
8128 SE 6th St
8128 SE 6th St, Blue Springs, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1100 sqft
Brand New 2 Bed 2 Car Attached Villa in Blue Springs - Come and See this Brand New 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage Attached Villa located in Blue Springs. Enjoy Maintenance Free Living and Yard Maintenance. Sewer and Trash Utilities are Included.
522 SE Maple Dr
522 SE Maple Dr, Blue Springs, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1100 sqft
522 SE Maple Dr Available 08/01/20 Newer 2 Bed 2 Car Single Level Attached Villa in Blue Springs - Come and See this Newer 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage Attached Villa All on One Level located in Blue Springs.
2701 NW. 5TH ST.
2701 Northwest 5th Street, Blue Springs, MO
2 Bedrooms
$700
950 sqft
2 BR APT./ 4-PLEX - Property Id: 317937 2BR APT.
Results within 10 miles of Grain Valley
Highland Manor
Eastland Trails Apartments
4631 S Eastland Center Dr, Independence, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,112
1094 sqft
Yards from South Arrowhead Drive and I-70. Luxury homes, fully furnished with a modern kitchen. Recently renovated apartments and condos include a fireplace and carpeting. Community includes a volleyball court, pool and coffee bar.
Blackburn
Cornerstone Apartments
3950 S Jackson Dr, Independence, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,154
1000 sqft
Come home to exceptional living in Independence, MO at Cornerstone Apartments! Find all the room you need in two spacious floor plan layouts that include all the comforts of home.
Little Blue
Pepperwood Apartments
19400 E 37th Terrace Ct S, Independence, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1100 sqft
Upcountry living in El Paso, close to UTEP and downtown. Community features a picnic/grilling area, modern fitness center, and an outdoor pool. Smoke-free units with fireplaces and ceiling fans.
205 NE Greystone Drive
205 Northeast Greystone Drive, Lee's Summit, MO
2 Bedrooms
$850
1100 sqft
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE5055498)
140 T St
140 T St, Lake Lotawana, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
840 sqft
This cute house is located in Lake Lotawana and is brand new on the inside! The kitchen has custom cabinetry and granite countertops with all new stainless steel appliances! There is all new flooring and paint throughout! This cozy home has a