Last updated July 22 2020

26 Apartments for rent in Grain Valley, MO with pools

Finding apartments with a pool in Grain Valley means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before sig... Read Guide >

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
203 Northeast Kim Court
203 Northeast Kim Court, Grain Valley, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2150 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
205 Northeast Katie Court
205 Northeast Katie Court, Grain Valley, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2150 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
1414 Northwest High View Drive
1414 Northwest Highview Drive, Grain Valley, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1200 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Results within 5 miles of Grain Valley
Verified

Last updated July 22
9 Units Available
Lakeview Crossing
900 SE Tequesta Lane, Blue Springs, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,439
1647 sqft
Lakeview Crossing will be one of the very first communities in the Midwest to offer Vivint Smart Home technology in every unit.
Verified

Last updated July 22
6 Units Available
Kingsridge
The Lodge
1141 NW Arlington Pl, Blue Springs, MO
1 Bedroom
$810
629 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$909
904 sqft
Luxury community includes pool, gym, business center and BBQ grill area. Units feature bathtub, fireplace, walk-in closets and microwave. Close to Kansas City and local dining and shopping.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
Chapman Farms
108 SW Rose St
108 SW Rose Garden St, Blue Springs, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1250 sqft
Brand New 3 Bed Single Level Duplex in Blue Springs - Come and See this Brand New, All on One Level, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Car Garage Duplex. Enjoy Maintenance Free Living and Yard Maintenance. Trash is Also Included. Be the First to Live in this Unit.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
8128 SE 6th St
8128 SE 6th St, Blue Springs, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1100 sqft
Brand New 2 Bed 2 Car Attached Villa in Blue Springs - Come and See this Brand New 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage Attached Villa located in Blue Springs. Enjoy Maintenance Free Living and Yard Maintenance. Sewer and Trash Utilities are Included.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
8223 SE Maple Ct
8223 SE Maple Ct, Blue Springs, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1100 sqft
8223 SE Maple Ct Available 08/01/20 Newer 2 Bed Attached Villa with Unfinished Basement - Come and View this Newer 2 Bed/2 Bath/1 Car Garage Attached Villa All on One Level with a Full Unfinished Basement located in Blue Springs.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
522 SE Maple Dr
522 SE Maple Dr, Blue Springs, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1100 sqft
522 SE Maple Dr Available 08/01/20 Newer 2 Bed 2 Car Single Level Attached Villa in Blue Springs - Come and See this Newer 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage Attached Villa All on One Level located in Blue Springs.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
513 SE Maple Dr
513 SE Maple Dr, Blue Springs, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1100 sqft
Newer Single Level 2 Bed 1 Car Attached Villa in Blue Springs - Come and View this Newer 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Car Garage Attached Villa All on One Level located in Blue Springs. Enjoy Maintenance Free Living and Yard Maintenance.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
1304 Southwest 25th Street
1304 Southwest 25th Street, Blue Springs, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1640 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
Downtown Blue Springs
508 Southwest 10th Street
508 Southwest 10th Street, Blue Springs, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
952 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
916 Se Tequesta Lane
916 SE Tequesta Ln, Blue Springs, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1316 sqft
Stop in today and take a look at our luxury 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bathroom town-home. Our town-homes come with 2 car garage, granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, and vivint smart home technology system.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
917 SW Clark Rd #H
917 Southwest Clark Road, Blue Springs, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1250 sqft
This is a three bedroom, two bath apartment unit on the second floor. It is 1250 sq ft. It comes with full size stacked washer/dryer, microwave, self-cleaning oven, dishwasher, disposal, ice maker and one touch gas fireplace.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
925 SW Clark Rd #H
925 Southwest Clark Road, Blue Springs, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1250 sqft
This is a three bedroom, two bath apartment unit on the second floor. It is 1250 sq ft. It comes with full size stacked washer/dryer, microwave, self-cleaning oven, dishwasher, disposal, ice maker and one touch gas fireplace.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
929 SW Clark Rd #E
929 Southwest Clark Road, Blue Springs, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1250 sqft
This is a three bedroom, two bath apartment unit on the second floor. It is 1250 sq ft. It comes with full size stacked washer/dryer, microwave, self-cleaning oven, dishwasher, disposal, ice maker and one touch gas fireplace.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
957 SW Clark Rd #D
957 SW Clark Rd, Blue Springs, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1226 sqft
This is a two bedroom, two bath apartment unit on the first floor. It is 1226 sq ft. It comes with full size stacked washer/dryer, microwave, self-cleaning oven, dishwasher, disposal, ice maker and one touch electric fireplace.
Results within 10 miles of Grain Valley
Verified

Last updated July 22
14 Units Available
Blackburn
Cornerstone Apartments
3950 S Jackson Dr, Independence, MO
1 Bedroom
$897
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1000 sqft
Come home to exceptional living in Independence, MO at Cornerstone Apartments! Find all the room you need in two spacious floor plan layouts that include all the comforts of home.
Verified

Last updated July 22
24 Units Available
Highland Manor
Eastland Trails Apartments
4631 S Eastland Center Dr, Independence, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,049
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,892
1337 sqft
Yards from South Arrowhead Drive and I-70. Luxury homes, fully furnished with a modern kitchen. Recently renovated apartments and condos include a fireplace and carpeting. Community includes a volleyball court, pool and coffee bar.
Verified

Last updated July 9
4 Units Available
Little Blue
Pepperwood Apartments
19400 E 37th Terrace Ct S, Independence, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,270
1325 sqft
Upcountry living in El Paso, close to UTEP and downtown. Community features a picnic/grilling area, modern fitness center, and an outdoor pool. Smoke-free units with fireplaces and ceiling fans.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
Oaks Ridge Meadows
5712 NE Hidden Meadows Dr
5712 NE Hidden Meadow Dr, Lee's Summit, MO
4 Bedrooms
$2,215
2500 sqft
5712 NE Hidden Meadows Dr Available 08/10/20 Updated 4 Bedroom, 2.5 bath 2 story home! Lee's Summit address, Blue Springs Schools - Beautiful home in a great neighborhood! Home is within walking distance to the elementary school.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
140 T St
140 T St, Lake Lotawana, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
840 sqft
This cute house is located in Lake Lotawana and is brand new on the inside! The kitchen has custom cabinetry and granite countertops with all new stainless steel appliances! There is all new flooring and paint throughout! This cozy home has a

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
Blackburn
3213 South Elizabeth Avenue
3213 South Elizabeth Avenue, Independence, MO
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$1,945
2840 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
1128 Northeast Bryco Drive
1128 Northeast Bryco Drive, Lee's Summit, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1494 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
City Guide for Grain Valley, MO

Grain Valley, Missouri was the site of a 2,400 acre non-profit cattle farm, called Sni-A-Bar. The brainchild of one William Rockhill Nelson, this ranch promoted tourism to the area early in the 20th century.

Grain Valley, Missouri is just a hop, skip and a jump from lively Kansas City and is one of Missouri's fastest-growing communities. With a population of nearly 13,000 citizens and renowned for a low-cost quality of living, it's no wonder that this town, with its wide-open spaces for outdoor recreation and proximity to first-class amenities is considered one of western Missouri's hidden gems. This is no cow town, make no mistake. Quality schools, parks and homes make this area attractive to residents of all ages. If you're looking for a slice of the sweet life at an affordable price, make Grain Valley your home. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with pools in Grain Valley, MO

Finding apartments with a pool in Grain Valley means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing your next lease.

Ask the property management how long the pool is open each year. Is it seasonal? Does the pool have a heat pump to make it practical to swim beyond summertime? You should also inquire about pool rules, capacity, and if unattended children are permitted. The size of the pool also matters. An oversized apartment complex with a tiny pool could mean crowded summers and frustrations when trying to take a quick dip.

Finding apartments with a pool in Grain Valley could also drive up your rent, but may be worth the trade-off. Assess the overall amenities of the property. Apartments with a pool may look fantastic on the outside, but inside the kitchen could need an upgrade or the bedrooms could prove smaller than you want.

Once you find the apartment of your dreams, enjoy an afternoon swim and get to know your new neighbors.

