/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:36 AM
29 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Grain Valley, MO
1 of 19
Last updated April 16 at 11:08am
1 Unit Available
1403 Northwest High View Drive
1403 Northwest Highview Drive, Grain Valley, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,745
1942 sqft
Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying. This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
616 NW Capelle St
616 Capelle Street, Grain Valley, MO
2 Bedrooms
$899
1184 sqft
Come see this charming 2-bedroom home! There's an extra room through attic bedroom that could be used as an office, child's room, sitting room or spacious closet. Fenced yard with storage shed.
Results within 5 miles of Grain Valley
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 12:22am
12 Units Available
Eagle Crossing
8092 Southwest 5th Street, Blue Springs, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,236
1172 sqft
Eagle Crossing offers luxury and affordable living at its finest in brand new Townhomes. Located just off 7 highway, Eagle Crossing offers the convenience of Kansas City living with the benefits of Blue Springs.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 12:05am
3 Units Available
Eagle Crossing II
8094 Southwest 5th Street, Blue Springs, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,414
1200 sqft
Eagle Crossing offers luxury and affordable living at its finest in brand new Townhomes. Located just off 7 highway, Eagle Crossing offers the convenience of Kansas City living with the benefits of Blue Springs.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 12:13am
9 Units Available
Lakeview Crossing
900 SE Tequesta Lane, Blue Springs, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1647 sqft
Lakeview Crossing will be one of the very first communities in the Midwest to offer Vivint Smart Home technology in every unit.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 12:37am
10 Units Available
Kingsridge
The Lodge
1141 NW Arlington Pl, Blue Springs, MO
1 Bedroom
$800
629 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$909
904 sqft
Luxury community includes pool, gym, business center and BBQ grill area. Units feature bathtub, fireplace, walk-in closets and microwave. Close to Kansas City and local dining and shopping.
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
8082 SW 5th St
8082 Southwest 5th Street, Blue Springs, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
1167 sqft
Now offering at a reduced rate of $1265 for a 14-month lease! 3 bedroom 3 bath Townhomes This renovated unit includes wood plank laminate throughout, beautiful wood stain cabinetry, 2in wood blinds, an attached garage, and washer and dryer.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Plaza Estates
1013 SW 14th St. Ter.
1013 Southwest 14th Terrace, Blue Springs, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1536 sqft
Large 3 Bed 1.5 Bath Blue Springs Home - This large, 3 Bedroom 1.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Country Club Gardens
315 NW Highland Lane
315 Northwest Highland Lane, Blue Springs, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1500 sqft
315 NW Highland Lane Available 08/24/20 $1150 BLUE SPRINGS beautiful spacious 1500 sq ft DUPLEX 3 bd/2ba - 315 NW Highland Lane, Blue Springs, MO 64014 3 bd/2 ba very spacious duplex in Blue Springs - MUST SEE! This home has an open floor plan with
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
309 SW Richwood Ln
309 Southwest Richwood Lane, Blue Springs, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1350 sqft
309 SW Richwood Ln Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Home in Blue Springs-Available 1st week of JULY!! - Get on the waiting list here: https://homes.rently.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2619 NW London Dr
2619 Northwest London Drive, Blue Springs, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2000 sqft
Available 08/01/20 This house was built in 1991. The house will be available in August 2020. This house is a raised ranch style.
1 of 17
Last updated March 5 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
261 SW Tennessee Drive
261 SW Tennessee Dr, Blue Springs, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1167 sqft
Reduced Rates: 13mo lease: $1380 16mo lease: $1340 3 bedroom 3 bath Townhomes This renovated unit includes wood plank laminate throughout, beautiful wood stain cabinetry, 2in wood blinds, an attached garage, and washer and dryer.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
917 SW Clark Rd #H
917 Southwest Clark Road, Blue Springs, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1250 sqft
This is a three bedroom, two bath apartment unit on the second floor. It is 1250 sq ft. It comes with full size stacked washer/dryer, microwave, self-cleaning oven, dishwasher, disposal, ice maker and one touch gas fireplace.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
929 SW Clark Rd #E
929 Southwest Clark Road, Blue Springs, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1250 sqft
This is a three bedroom, two bath apartment unit on the second floor. It is 1250 sq ft. It comes with full size stacked washer/dryer, microwave, self-cleaning oven, dishwasher, disposal, ice maker and one touch gas fireplace.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
957 SW Clark Rd #D
957 SW Clark Rd, Blue Springs, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1226 sqft
This is a two bedroom, two bath apartment unit on the first floor. It is 1226 sq ft. It comes with full size stacked washer/dryer, microwave, self-cleaning oven, dishwasher, disposal, ice maker and one touch electric fireplace.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
916 Se Tequesta Lane
916 SE Tequesta Ln, Blue Springs, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1316 sqft
Stop in today and take a look at our luxury 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bathroom town-home. Our town-homes come with 2 car garage, granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, and vivint smart home technology system.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
102 SW Laurel Dr
102 SW Laurel Dr, Blue Springs, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,330
1177 sqft
100 Laurel is no longer available, we will have availability in similar homes in August! Contact the leasing office to hear about what we will have available! 816-427-5385 Featuring beautiful ceramic tile flooring, granite countertops, white
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
Lake Village
910 Southeast Gingerbread Court
910 SE Gingerbread Ct, Blue Springs, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1578 sqft
Stop in today and take a look at our luxury 3 bedroom 3 1/2 bathroom town-home with a finished basement. This town-home come with a 1 car garage, granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, and Vivint smart home technology system.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
2701 NW. 5TH ST.
2701 Northwest 5th Street, Blue Springs, MO
2 Bedrooms
$700
950 sqft
2 BR APT./ 4-PLEX - Property Id: 317937 2BR APT.
Results within 10 miles of Grain Valley
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
11 Units Available
Blackburn
Cornerstone Apartments
3950 S Jackson Dr, Independence, MO
1 Bedroom
$977
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,124
1000 sqft
Come home to exceptional living in Independence, MO at Cornerstone Apartments! Find all the room you need in two spacious floor plan layouts that include all the comforts of home.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 9 at 08:15pm
4 Units Available
Little Blue
Pepperwood Apartments
19400 E 37th Terrace Ct S, Independence, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,270
1325 sqft
Upcountry living in El Paso, close to UTEP and downtown. Community features a picnic/grilling area, modern fitness center, and an outdoor pool. Smoke-free units with fireplaces and ceiling fans.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
30 Units Available
Highland Manor
Eastland Trails Apartments
4631 S Eastland Center Dr, Independence, MO
1 Bedroom
$908
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,098
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,886
1337 sqft
Yards from South Arrowhead Drive and I-70. Luxury homes, fully furnished with a modern kitchen. Recently renovated apartments and condos include a fireplace and carpeting. Community includes a volleyball court, pool and coffee bar.
1 of 15
Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
517 Southeast Onyx Drive
517 Southeast Onyx Drive, Lee's Summit, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1891 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
Kingsridge West
1600 Northwest Amesbury Court
1600 Northwest Amesbury Court, Blue Springs, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1014 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.