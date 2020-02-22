All apartments in Grain Valley
Find more places like 1413 NE Mary Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grain Valley, MO
/
1413 NE Mary Ct
Last updated February 22 2020 at 12:34 PM

1413 NE Mary Ct

1413 Northeast Mary Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grain Valley
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1413 Northeast Mary Court, Grain Valley, MO 64029

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1413 NE Mary Ct Available 03/01/20 Newer 3 Bed Townhome in Grain Valley - Come and View this Newer 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, 1 Car Garage Townhome in Grain Valley. Enjoy Maintenance Free Living and Yard Maintenance. Trash is Included.

Open House:
Thursdays 4-6

Call 816-599-1286 to schedule a showing.

Main Level:
Fully Equipped Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliancess, Granite Counter Tops, Pantry, and Dining Area.
Living Space.
Half Bath with Easy Access for Guests.
Attached One Car Garage with Remote Opener.

Second Level:
Master Bedroom includes Walk In Closet and Attached Master Bathroom with Double Vanity Sinks and Walk In Shower.
Two Guest Bedrooms.
Full Guest Bathroom with Bathtub.
Full Washer and Dryer Hookups on the Second Floor with all the Bedrooms.

All Electric Unit.

Grain Valley School District:
Matthews Elementary
North Middle School
Grain Valley High School

Pets are Welcome. $300 One Time Non Refundable Fee plus $25 Per Month Per Pet Rent. Pets Must be 40 lbs or Less. There are also Breed Restrictions.

Tenant Pays Electric and Water Utilities and Requires a One Year Lease.

Pictures are of a similar unit.

(RLNE4115127)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1413 NE Mary Ct have any available units?
1413 NE Mary Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grain Valley, MO.
What amenities does 1413 NE Mary Ct have?
Some of 1413 NE Mary Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1413 NE Mary Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1413 NE Mary Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1413 NE Mary Ct pet-friendly?
No, 1413 NE Mary Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grain Valley.
Does 1413 NE Mary Ct offer parking?
Yes, 1413 NE Mary Ct does offer parking.
Does 1413 NE Mary Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1413 NE Mary Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1413 NE Mary Ct have a pool?
No, 1413 NE Mary Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1413 NE Mary Ct have accessible units?
No, 1413 NE Mary Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1413 NE Mary Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 1413 NE Mary Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1413 NE Mary Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 1413 NE Mary Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Grain Valley 3 BedroomsGrain Valley Apartments with Balcony
Grain Valley Apartments with GarageGrain Valley Apartments with Parking
Grain Valley Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MO
Liberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSWarrensburg, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas CityUniversity of Missouri-Kansas City
Rockhurst University