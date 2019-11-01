Amenities

2699 Windsor Bay Available 03/15/20 Woodbury Home Available Mid March, Large Master Suite, Upstairs Loft Area, Lower Family Room, Fenced Yard - Woodbury home available mid March. There's a large open foyer at the entrance of the house next to the sitting room. There's a formal dining room as well as a dining area off the kitchen. The kitchen has granite counters and stainless appliances. The dining area has a walkout to the back deck overlooking the fenced back yard. The main floor also has the living room and a half bath.

There's a loft area upstairs between the bedrooms. The master suite has two walk-in closets and full bath with whirlpool tub and double vanity. There are two more large bedrooms and another full bathroom upstairs.

The lower level has the 4th bedroom, another bathroom and family room. There's a large room for storage as well.

There's a main floor laundry room off the attached 3 car garage. Private fenced back yard and a patio out front.

Close to Woodbury High School, Eagle Valley Golf Course and Kowalskis. Easy access to Radio Drive and I494.



Pets are okay with a $50/month pet fee per

$50 application fee per adult

We check income (gross household income must be at least 3 times rent), credit (must be 600+), criminal and rental history

Renters are responsible for all utilities and lawn/snow

Call Dakota at 612-298-6519 to schedule a showing



Agent: Dakota DeHaven

BROKER: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC



For all units with forced air heating, residents will be enrolled in the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program at an additional fee of $15 per month. This program ensures that high-quality HVAC filters are regularly delivered to the doorstep, saving our residents 5-15% on energy bills, offers a clean and healthy living environment, and reduces tenant liability.



