Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool pool table bbq/grill garage internet access package receiving tennis court volleyball court elevator on-site laundry 24hr concierge 24hr maintenance bike storage business center car wash area carport coffee bar community garden conference room courtyard green community guest parking internet cafe key fob access lobby media room online portal

**Now open by appointment! Contact us today to schedule an in-person, self-guided or virtual leasing tour.**Valley Creek Apartments is just steps away from local shopping, dining and entertainment in Woodbury. Peacefully set on 26 acres of mature landscaping and surrounded by beautiful views and winding walking trails, Valley Creek features a resort style swimming pool, outdoor fireplace, grilling pavilion, sand volleyball courts and tennis courts. Plus spacious floor plans, designer finishes and unparalleled views. Thank you for your service! Valley Creek is proud to offer a waived application fee for teachers, nurses and current or former members of the military.