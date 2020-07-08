Amenities

Unit Amenities range microwave dishwasher air conditioning patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets in unit laundry bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal oven Property Amenities gym key fob access accessible elevator garage parking cc payments e-payments guest parking

Thoughtful design unites with impeccable taste for convenience and comfort at Parkwood Estates. Each apartment boasts a full-size washer and dryer, two full-size bathrooms, natural woodwork, abundant cabinet space, extra-large walk-in closets, decorator window treatments, designer lighting, spacious balconies, and central air conditioning. In addition, your rent includes a parking stall and storage space!



Situated in beautiful Woodbury, near I-94 and I-494; Parkwood Estates is just minutes from downtown Minneapolis/St. Paul, as well as many popular local attractions, including the shops at Woodbury Lakes and Battle Creek Regional Park.



Schedule a visit. We have what youre looking for!