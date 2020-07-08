All apartments in Woodbury
Woodbury, MN
Parkwood Estates
Parkwood Estates

1580 Parkwood Dr · (443) 290-5482
Location

1580 Parkwood Dr, Woodbury, MN 55125

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Parkwood Estates.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
range
microwave
dishwasher
air conditioning
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
Property Amenities
gym
key fob access
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
Thoughtful design unites with impeccable taste for convenience and comfort at Parkwood Estates. Each apartment boasts a full-size washer and dryer, two full-size bathrooms, natural woodwork, abundant cabinet space, extra-large walk-in closets, decorator window treatments, designer lighting, spacious balconies, and central air conditioning. In addition, your rent includes a parking stall and storage space!\n\nSituated in beautiful Woodbury, near I-94 and I-494; Parkwood Estates is just minutes from downtown Minneapolis/St. Paul, as well as many popular local attractions, including the shops at Woodbury Lakes and Battle Creek Regional Park.\n\nSchedule a visit. We have what youre looking for!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40 per adult
Deposit: $500
Pets not allowed
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Parking Details: Underground Heated Included.
Storage Details: Private Locked Storage Unit Included

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Parkwood Estates have any available units?
Parkwood Estates doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodbury, MN.
What amenities does Parkwood Estates have?
Some of Parkwood Estates's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Parkwood Estates currently offering any rent specials?
Parkwood Estates is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Parkwood Estates pet-friendly?
No, Parkwood Estates is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodbury.
Does Parkwood Estates offer parking?
Yes, Parkwood Estates offers parking.
Does Parkwood Estates have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Parkwood Estates offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Parkwood Estates have a pool?
No, Parkwood Estates does not have a pool.
Does Parkwood Estates have accessible units?
Yes, Parkwood Estates has accessible units.
Does Parkwood Estates have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Parkwood Estates has units with dishwashers.
Does Parkwood Estates have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Parkwood Estates has units with air conditioning.
