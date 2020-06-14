Apartment List
/
MN
/
woodbury
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:28 AM

114 Apartments for rent in Woodbury, MN with garage

Woodbury apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 07:15am
12 Units Available
Woodbury Park at City Centre
2150 Vining Drive, Woodbury, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,369
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,677
1251 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from I-494 and I-94. On-site fitness center, resort-style pool, outdoor fireplace and meeting room. Spacious units with private balconies, full kitchens and private garages. Pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 66

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
47 Units Available
Ascend at Woodbury
4151 Benjamin Drive, Woodbury, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,554
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,751
1115 sqft
A brand-new apartment community that features a hot tub, outdoor grills and a yoga studio. The studio to three-bedroom homes boast stainless-steel appliances, wood-like floors and in-unit laundry. Close to green spaces and bike trails.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
46 Units Available
Valley Creek Apartments
1707 Century Cir, Woodbury, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,199
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This luxury rental community is just steps away from local shopping, dining and entertainment in Woodbury, and just minutes from downtown St. Paul and Minneapolis. Peacefully set on 26 acres of mature landscaping.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
13 Units Available
Seasons Villas Apartments and Townhomes
8630 Summer Wind Alcove, Woodbury, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,524
1010 sqft
Seasons Villas is more than a place to call home. Each home has updated countertops, flooring and appliances. With private entrances and patios, and attached one car garages, you have all of the features you need to feel comfortable.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
3 Units Available
Regency Hill Apartments & Townhomes
10751 Retreat Ln, Woodbury, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1265 sqft
Luxury apartments and townhomes and beautifully landscaped grounds. Some units feature granite counters, hardwood floors, in unit laundry and fireplace. Pet friendly, smoke-free community. Close to shopping, restaurants and I-94.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
29 Units Available
The Grand Reserve
10285 Grand Forest Ln, Woodbury, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,459
918 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,563
1292 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,457
1633 sqft
A vibrant community and an active lifestyle. Luxury two-, three- or four-bedroom manor style townhomes featuring fully equipped kitchens, walk-in closets, fireplaces and balcony/patio. Near Eagle Valley Golf course and all city amenities.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
2 Units Available
Carver Lake Townhomes
6201 Tahoe Road, Woodbury, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
1800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,115
1750 sqft
Carver Lake offers one of the best locations in Woodbury! If you're looking for the space of a single family home, and wooded scenery right out your door, you've found it.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 03:18pm
6 Units Available
Woodland Pointe
6850 Ashwood Rd, Woodbury, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,104
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,264
950 sqft
As part of your new home at Woodland Pointe you`ll enjoy a relaxed lakeside environment in the heart of Woodbury and only minute from downtown St. Paul.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
$
Contact for Availability
Citywalk at Woodbury
10225 City Walk Dr, Woodbury, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,399
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
3 Bedrooms
$2,199
City Walk at Woodbury is situated in the northern part of Woodbury Minnesota, just outside of St. Paul. With the comfort of the suburbs and the tempo of the Twin Cities off in the distance, this location is sure to fit a dynamic lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 07:05am
1 Unit Available
Parkwood Estates
1580 Parkwood Dr, Woodbury, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1050 sqft
Two-bedroom units with natural woodwork, designer lighting, two full baths, walk-in closets, and private balconies/patios. Community ammenities include garage, fitness center, and elevator. In Riverview, near Harriet Island and St. Paul Downtown Airport.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 07:10am
2 Units Available
Westview Estates Townhomes
2549 Cornelia Trl, Woodbury, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1240 sqft
Quiet community within walking distance of Carver Lake. Contemporary two-bedroom townhomes with central air conditioning, walk-in closets, in-unit washers and dryers, and secure, private entrances. Garage parking available.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2311 Cypress Dr.
2311 Cypress Drive, Woodbury, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1151 sqft
2311 Cypress Dr. Available 08/01/20 Woodbury Townhouse for August 1, Open Floor Plan, Patio, Vaulted Ceilings, Attached Garage - Woodbury townhouse available for August 1. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
4341 Schilling Way
4341 Schilling Way, Woodbury, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
2575 sqft
Almost new construction! This executive home is spacious and modern, waiting for you to just move in and enjoy. Main floor has an office with lots of windows for your WFH needs.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
11200 Sandcastle Drive
11200 Sandcastle Drive, Woodbury, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2400 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
**Unfortunately, there will be NO IN-PERSON SHOWINGS until JULY 1ST.** Available July 1st - Come tour this beautiful 3 BR 3.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
11636 Aster Place
11636 Aster Place, Woodbury, MN
5 Bedrooms
$4,700
4381 sqft
Great 2 story in Stone Mill Farms neighborhood! Large windows over looking yard and park. Hand-scraped wood floors throughout the main level.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
11478 Sawmill Curve
11478 Sawmill Curve, Woodbury, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
2636 sqft
This spectacular home is situated on a large corner lot and carries incredible curb appeal, a spacious 2 story plan w/ abundant living spaces and generous bedroom sizes. Tandem garage space (12x10).

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
2579 Eagle Trace Lane
2579 Eagle Trace Lane, Woodbury, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1700 sqft
Beautiful 2 story Townhome w/ 2 bedroom, 2 bath & 2 car tandem garage w/convenient Woodbury location. Spacious master bedroom w/walk-in closet. Granite in kitchen & bathroom. Looks very new and crisp. Stainless Steel Appliances. Lot of upgrades....
Results within 1 mile of Woodbury
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
11 Units Available
Minnehaha Manor
6904 10th St N, Oakdale, MN
Studio
$932
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$971
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
925 sqft
Minnehaha Manor represents outdoor living at its finest in Oakdale, MN. Courtyard, pool and BBQ/grill are all included, with plenty of storage space and walk-in closets. Golf course and parks located nearby.

1 of 16

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
6776 Meadow Grass Ln S
6776 Meadow Grass Lane South, Cottage Grove, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1540 sqft
6776 Meadow Grass Ln S Available 05/01/20 Spacious *3Bed*2Bath Townhome- Cottage Grove- Available Apr 15-May 1 - This spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath townhome has an open floor plan and has been well-maintained.
Results within 5 miles of Woodbury
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Hillside
12 Units Available
Maplewood Apartments
2391 Larpenteur Ave E, Maplewood, MN
Studio
$805
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
$975
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
833 sqft
The Maplewood Apartments offer efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Maplewood, MN.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
North St. Paul
11 Units Available
Regency Park
2240 Skillman Ave E, North St. Paul, MN
Studio
$892
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$912
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,068
900 sqft
The recently renovated Regency Park in North St. Paul benefits from an on-site pool and BBQ/grill, along with easy access to local malls and highway networks. 24-hour maintenance and laundry come standard.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Beaver Lake
15 Units Available
Silver Ridge
2330 Stillwater Ave E, Maplewood, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,016
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,204
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Well-appointed properties with dishwashers, carpeted floors and huge closets. On-site laundry, relaxing pool and entertainment area. Located close to beautiful Gethsemane Park and nearby walking trails.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Conway
2 Units Available
1937-41 Fremont Ave South
1937 Fremont Avenue, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1340 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1937-41 Fremont Ave South in St. Paul. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Hillside
8 Units Available
Granite Trails
1829 Furness St, Maplewood, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,137
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
950 sqft
Fully renovated apartment homes just minutes from Highway 36 and 94. Beautiful new gym, dog park and BBQ/entertainment area. Apartments have modern updates like granite counters and stainless steel appliances.
City Guide for Woodbury, MN

Oh, Woodbury, Minnesota, the highly contested Twin Cities suburb. Located southeast of St. Paul, this new, highly planned city, is either considered the best of suburban living, or the worst of snooty cul-de-sac communities. Let’s start you apartment search so you can decide for yourself.

Having trouble with Craigslist Woodbury? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Woodbury, MN

Woodbury apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Woodbury 1 BedroomsWoodbury 2 BedroomsWoodbury 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWoodbury 3 BedroomsWoodbury Accessible ApartmentsWoodbury Apartments with Balcony
Woodbury Apartments with GarageWoodbury Apartments with GymWoodbury Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWoodbury Apartments with Move-in SpecialsWoodbury Apartments with ParkingWoodbury Apartments with Pool
Woodbury Apartments with Washer-DryerWoodbury Dog Friendly ApartmentsWoodbury Furnished ApartmentsWoodbury Pet Friendly PlacesWoodbury Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MN
Richfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MNBlaine, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities